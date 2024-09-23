Latest iOS 18.1 Beta Adds Control Center Reset and New Connectivity Options

In the fifth beta of iOS 18.1, Apple has made some changes to the new customizable Control Center, refining it ahead of when iOS 18.1 is set to come out in October.



In the Control Center section of the Settings app, there is now an option to return to the default setup. If you make a bunch of confusing changes to Control Center and don't want to go through the trouble of moving everything around, you can now use the reset option to get back to the default options that Apple provides when installing iOS 18.

Apple has also added separate Control Center connectivity controls for Wi-Fi and VPN connectivity. In prior versions of ‌iOS 18‌, these controls were baked into an all-in-one connectivity button, but now they can be added to the Control Center. The new Wi-Fi and VPN options cannot be added to the Lock Screen or the Action Button.

Almost all connectivity controls can now be added individually, including Airplane Mode, Cellular Data, Personal Hotspot, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and VPN. AirDrop and Satellite are not available as standalone controls.