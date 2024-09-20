Under-Display Face ID Rumored to Finally Debut on iPhone 17 Pro

While the iPhone 16 series just began arriving to customers today, there are already rumors about the next-generation iPhone 17 series.



In a post shared on social media platform X on Thursday, display industry analyst Ross Young said he believes that next year's iPhone 17 Pro will feature under-display Face ID. This change would presumably extend to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Under-display Face ID has been rumored for several years, but it has failed to materialize. However, Young has a good track record with display-related information about future Apple products, including being the first source to reveal that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. If he says the iPhone 17 Pro will have under-screen Face ID, there is a good chance it will.

In April 2023, Young shared a roadmap that showed both iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID, but he said the devices would still have a hole in the screen for the front camera. He does not expect both under-display Face ID and an under-display front camera until the iPhone 19 Pro models in three years from now.

With under-display Face ID, the iPhone 17 Pro models could have only a single hole at the top of the display, similar to recent Android smartphones from Samsung and Google. However, no specific design changes have been rumored yet.

Another unanswered question: Will the Dynamic Island live on with under-display Face ID?

With the iPhone 17 series still a year away, there is plenty of time remaining for additional rumors, which should give us a better idea of what to expect.