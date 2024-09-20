Under-Display Face ID Rumored to Finally Debut on iPhone 17 Pro

by

While the iPhone 16 series just began arriving to customers today, there are already rumors about the next-generation iPhone 17 series.

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole
In a post shared on social media platform X on Thursday, display industry analyst Ross Young said he believes that next year's iPhone 17 Pro will feature under-display Face ID. This change would presumably extend to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Under-display Face ID has been rumored for several years, but it has failed to materialize. However, Young has a good track record with display-related information about future Apple products, including being the first source to reveal that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would feature larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. If he says the iPhone 17 Pro will have under-screen Face ID, there is a good chance it will.

In April 2023, Young shared a roadmap that showed both iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID, but he said the devices would still have a hole in the screen for the front camera. He does not expect both under-display Face ID and an under-display front camera until the iPhone 19 Pro models in three years from now.

With under-display Face ID, the iPhone 17 Pro models could have only a single hole at the top of the display, similar to recent Android smartphones from Samsung and Google. However, no specific design changes have been rumored yet.

Another unanswered question: Will the Dynamic Island live on with under-display Face ID?

With the iPhone 17 series still a year away, there is plenty of time remaining for additional rumors, which should give us a better idea of what to expect.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17
Tags: Face ID Guide, Ross Young

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Available Now With These 8 New Features For Your iPhone

Sunday September 15, 2024 10:09 am PDT by
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
Read Full Article124 comments
iOS 18 Apple Account Name Feature 2

RIP, Apple ID

Tuesday September 17, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
The "Apple ID" era is officially over. The transition from "Apple ID" to "Apple Account" went from a rumor to an official announcement to something that has now been fully completed. As of this week, the account.apple.com website is fully updated with Apple Account branding. "Apple ID is now Apple Account," the page says. "You can still sign in with the same email address or phone...
Read Full Article
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

Apple Leaks New Mac Mini With 5 USB-C Ports

Monday September 16, 2024 11:40 am PDT by
Apple has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini with five USB-C ports, according to a code change within Apple software that was discovered today by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The code refers to an unreleased Mac mini model with an Apple silicon chip and five ports, which lines up with a previous report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the next Mac mini will be ...
Read Full Article246 comments
m4 iPad Pro Horizontal Feature Purple and Blue

Apple Pulls iPadOS 18 for M4 iPad Pro After Bricking Complaints [Updated]

Tuesday September 17, 2024 11:24 am PDT by
Apple stopped signing the iPadOS 18 update for the M4 iPad Pro models, which means the new software is no longer available to be downloaded and installed at the current time. The update appears to have been pulled following complaints from some iPad Pro owners, who found that the update bricked their devices. There are reports on Reddit from iPad Pro users who had an interruption in the...
Read Full Article298 comments

Top Rated Comments

spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
11 minutes ago at 10:49 am

that looks like an Android phone to me, every phone looks the same nowadays.
Just like every car looks the same, this is what happens when a market reaches maturity
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Minato1990 Avatar
Minato1990
14 minutes ago at 10:46 am
Man(whoever started this rumor) get the hell outta here with that I'm picking up my 16 pro max later tonight.
ITS TOO LATE IM NOT KEEPING THIS 14 PRO FOR ANOTHER YEAR
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
13 minutes ago at 10:47 am
My guess is 2030.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timborama Avatar
timborama
12 minutes ago at 10:49 am
Hopefully they’ll get underglass Touch ID in as well. Just like EVERY OTHER MANUFACTURER has.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mcfrazieriv Avatar
mcfrazieriv
10 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Next we'll here that the tech will be delayed along with the Apple 5G modem until the iPhone 20 Pro Max.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments