iPhone 16 Pro Teardown Video Reveals Metal-Enclosed Battery and More

by

YouTube channel REWA Technology today shared an iPhone 16 Pro teardown video, offering a first look inside of the device following its release.

iPhone 16 Pro Battery Teardown
Notably, the video reveals that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a metal-enclosed battery, confirming a rumor from last year. The battery has a capacity of 3,582 mAh, which matches the figure that surfaced earlier this week in a Brazilian regulatory filing. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274 mAh battery.

According to Apple, some iPhone 16 batteries use an adhesive that can be easily loosened with low-voltage electrical current, such as from a 9V battery. TechCrunch said this change applies to the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, but not to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The teardown video did not test the low-voltage removal process on the iPhone 16 Pro, but it does reveal that the device's battery still has adhesive pull tabs, which suggests that the new process might indeed be limited to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.


Meanwhile, a separate teardown video appears to show that the iPhone 16 Pro Max still has a battery enclosed in black foil instead of metal.

Apple announced that all four iPhone 16 models feature internal design changes for improved heat dissipation. In the teardown video, the iPhone 16 Pro's chassis appears to have a larger thermal sheet compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. Metal-enclosed batteries could also contribute to the heat dissipation improvements.

The video also reveals that the iPhone 16 Pro has a slightly more compact logic board compared to the one in the iPhone 15 Pro, and a few other changes.

Repair website iFixit will likely share its own iPhone 16 teardowns later.

