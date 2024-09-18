Apple Says These Five Changes Make iPhone 16 Models Easier to Repair

by

Apple has informed publications including Tom's Guide and Engadget about some repair-friendly design and policy changes pertaining to the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Pro Internal
In addition to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus having an easier electrically-induced battery removal process, Apple outlined the following changes:

  • On-device configuration is now available for Face ID's TrueDepth camera on the iPhone 12 series and newer, eliminating the need to use a Mac
  • TrueDepth camera can be swapped between any iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models
  • Apple can now repair the LiDAR Scanner on iPhone 16 Pro models while servicing the rear camera module
  • iPhone 16 Pro models have internal design changes that provide "simplified access" to unspecified components

All four iPhone 16 models launch on Friday, and teardowns should surface shortly afterwards for a closer look inside of the devices.

