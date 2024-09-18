Apple Says These Five Changes Make iPhone 16 Models Easier to Repair

Apple has informed publications including Tom's Guide and Engadget about some repair-friendly design and policy changes pertaining to the iPhone 16 series.



In addition to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus having an easier electrically-induced battery removal process, Apple outlined the following changes:



On-device configuration is now available for Face ID's TrueDepth camera on the iPhone 12 series and newer, eliminating the need to use a Mac

TrueDepth camera can be swapped between any iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models

Apple can now repair the LiDAR Scanner on iPhone 16 Pro models while servicing the rear camera module

iPhone 16 Pro models have internal design changes that provide "simplified access" to unspecified components

All four iPhone 16 models launch on Friday, and teardowns should surface shortly afterwards for a closer look inside of the devices.