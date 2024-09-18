Apple Says These Five Changes Make iPhone 16 Models Easier to Repair
Apple has informed publications including Tom's Guide and Engadget about some repair-friendly design and policy changes pertaining to the iPhone 16 series.
In addition to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus having an easier electrically-induced battery removal process, Apple outlined the following changes:
- On-device configuration is now available for Face ID's TrueDepth camera on the iPhone 12 series and newer, eliminating the need to use a Mac
- TrueDepth camera can be swapped between any iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models
- Apple can now repair the LiDAR Scanner on iPhone 16 Pro models while servicing the rear camera module
- iPhone 16 Pro models have internal design changes that provide "simplified access" to unspecified components
All four iPhone 16 models launch on Friday, and teardowns should surface shortly afterwards for a closer look inside of the devices.
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
It's that time of year again. Apple is about to release iOS 18, which promises to bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and the company is expected to release it sometime today – Monday, September 16. Based on past releases, the update is likely to drop at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern...
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated...
Apple has seemingly leaked the rumored next-generation Mac mini with five USB-C ports, according to a code change within Apple software that was discovered today by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The code refers to an unreleased Mac mini model with an Apple silicon chip and five ports, which lines up with a previous report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that said the next Mac mini will be ...
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said demand for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has been "lower than expected" since the devices became available to pre-order in the U.S. and dozens of other countries on Friday. Kuo said his data is based on a "supply chain survey" and shipping estimates listed on Apple's online store. Kuo estimated that sales of all four iPhone 16 models reached...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...