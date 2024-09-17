Apple Says These tvOS 18 Features Aren't Coming Until Later This Year

Apple released tvOS 18 on Monday following over three months of beta testing, but not all of the new features for the Apple TV are available right away.



In a press release, Apple said the following tvOS 18 features are coming later this year:



21:9 projector support

Robot vacuum cleaner support in the Home app

Some new Apple Originals screen savers, including one for Snoopy

These features should be added in tvOS 18.1 or tvOS 18.2.

What's in tvOS 18 now? Similar to Amazon's X-Ray feature for Prime Video, Apple has introduced an InSight feature that displays timely information about actors, characters, and music on the screen during Apple TV+ shows and movies. Subtitles now automatically appear when users mute a show or movie, when they skip back while watching, or when the language in a show or movie does not match the device's default language. For more, read our earlier coverage of the update, which is compatible with all Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models.