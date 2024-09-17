Apple Updates iWork Apps With iOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia Features
Apple today updated its iWork apps Keynote, Numbers, and Pages for the iPhone and iPad with some new features that require iOS 18 or watchOS 11.
The latest versions of each app are rolling out on the App Store now for the iPhone and iPad. Apple's release notes for each update follow.
Keynote:
• Advance your slides hands-free with the double tap gesture on supported Apple Watch models. (Requires watchOS 11)
• See HDR images and movies in greater dynamic range on supported devices. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)
• Squeeze Apple Pencil Pro to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors.
• Use the new document browser to easily create a new presentation or find a recent one. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)
• Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.
Numbers:
• Squeeze Apple Pencil Pro to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors.
• Use the new document browser to easily create a new spreadsheet or find a recent one. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)
• Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.
Pages:
• Squeeze Apple Pencil Pro to quickly switch tools, line weights, and colors.
• Use the new document browser to easily create a new document or find a recent one. (Requires iOS 18 or iPadOS 18)
• Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.
Apple also updated Keynote for the Mac with a few new features that require macOS Sequoia.
• See HDR images and movies in greater dynamic range on supported displays. (Requires macOS Sequoia)
• Play your slideshow during a FaceTime call or video conference to automatically start sharing your presentation window. (Requires macOS Sequoia)
• Additional bug fixes and performance improvements.
Numbers and Pages for Mac only received bug fixes and performance improvements.
Apple released iOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, and other software updates on Monday.
