Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Sequoia 15.5

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two days after Apple released ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4.



Registered developers can opt-in to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

We don't yet know what's included in the macOS 15.5 update, but we are waiting on new Apple Intelligence features. It's not clear if that functionality will be in the beta, but there isn't much else that Apple hasn't added to ‌macOS Sequoia‌.

Apple will soon start transitioning to macOS 16, which is set to be unveiled at WWDC in June.