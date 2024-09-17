First iPhone 16 Pro Unboxing Video Shared Online

The first iPhone 16 Pro unboxing video has been shared on Weibo (via Majin Bu), revealing Apple's new packaging design for its latest flagship smartphone.

iphone 16 pro unboxing
With Apple keen to promote its environmental sustainability credentials, there hasn't been much to the unboxing experience with recent iPhone models, and that looks to be the case even more so this year. Assuming the packaging isn't region specific, Apple appears to have done away with the little booklet containing SIM card and other basic instructions.

Also, like the iPad Pro and iPad Air models that were unveiled earlier this year, there are no Apple stickers included in the box. All you get is the iPhone 16 and a braided USB-C cable. It's not too surprising – Apple previously announced that it aimed to achieve plastic-free packaging by 2025.

iPhone 16 Pro models have several new features, including larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays with thinner bezels, longer battery life, a new Camera Control button for quick access to camera functions, a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, a faster A18 Pro chip, Wi-Fi 7 support, faster 5G, faster charging, and more.


Pre-orders for iPhone 16 models began at the end of last week, and shipping estimates for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max on Apple's online store in the U.S. have since slipped into October for many configurations. Many of the lower-end iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are delayed from between 7 days and 2-3 weeks after launch-day delivery on Friday, September 20.

Andres Cantu
Andres Cantu
12 minutes ago at 06:34 am
No Apple stickers = no buy.

?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
19 minutes ago at 06:26 am
Exactly the same unboxing experience since they removed the charging plug.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pugxiwawa Avatar
pugxiwawa
18 minutes ago at 06:27 am
Very exciting unboxing the same phone 6 years in a row!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
