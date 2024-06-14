Here's What's New in Apple Wallet on iOS 18 for Event Tickets and More

iOS 18 includes a handful of enhancements to the Wallet app on the iPhone, with new features for Apple Pay, Apple Cash, event tickets, and more.



Below, we outline everything new for the Wallet app on iOS 18, based on information from Apple's press release and a WWDC 2024 coding session.



Redesigned Event Tickets



Event tickets have an all-new design in the Wallet app on iOS 18, complete with relevant info like a map of the stadium and other venues, local weather forecasts, recommended Apple Music playlists for concerts, and more.



Event Tickets as Live Activities



Event tickets now work with the Live Activities feature, so you can view your seating information on the Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island when you are near the venue. Live Activities also appear on the Apple Watch on watchOS 11.



Tap to Cash



Tap to Cash is a new iOS 18 feature that allows users in the U.S. to send and receive Apple Cash by simply holding two iPhones together.



Tap to Add New Cards to Wallet App

A new Tap to Provision feature on iOS 18 will allow users to add eligible credit or debit cards to the Wallet app by simply tapping their card on the back of their iPhone. Apple says this feature will only be available in select countries.



Apple Pay in Any Desktop Browser



iPhone users who update to iOS 18 will be able to use Apple Pay in desktop web browsers beyond Safari, such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and others. The computer running the browser can even be a Windows PC instead of a Mac.

Any website that implements the latest version of Apple Pay will support this new system. When a customer checks out with Apple Pay in a desktop browser other than Safari, a code will appear on the screen that can be scanned in the Camera app on an iPhone running iOS 18 or later, allowing them to complete the purchase on the iPhone.



Apple Pay Adds Credit Card Rewards



Starting with iOS 18, Apple Pay will allow users to redeem rewards and access installment loan offerings from eligible credit and debit cards.

Here are the details from Apple:



The ability to redeem rewards will be available beginning in the U.S. with Discover and Synchrony, and across Apple Pay issuers with Fiserv.

The ability to access installments from credit and debit cards will roll out starting in Australia with ANZ; in Spain with CaixaBank; in the U.K. with HSBC and Monzo; and in the U.S. with Citi, Synchrony, and issuers with Fiserv.

Users in the U.S. will be able to apply for loans directly through Affirm when they check out with Apple Pay.

Apple Card Data in More Budget Apps



Apple has made its FinanceKit API available to all developers, meaning that any finance or budgeting app will be able to display Apple Card, Apple Card Savings, and Apple Cash balance and transaction details with a user's permission.

This feature debuted with iOS 17.4, but it was limited to select apps like Copilot.