Here's What's New in Apple Wallet on iOS 18 for Event Tickets and More

by

iOS 18 includes a handful of enhancements to the Wallet app on the iPhone, with new features for Apple Pay, Apple Cash, event tickets, and more.

iOS 18 Wallet Feature
Below, we outline everything new for the Wallet app on iOS 18, based on information from Apple's press release and a WWDC 2024 coding session.

Redesigned Event Tickets

redesigned event tickets in Wallet feature
Event tickets have an all-new design in the Wallet app on iOS 18, complete with relevant info like a map of the stadium and other venues, local weather forecasts, recommended Apple Music playlists for concerts, and more.

Event Tickets as Live Activities

Live Activities Event Tickets
Event tickets now work with the Live Activities feature, so you can view your seating information on the Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island when you are near the venue. Live Activities also appear on the Apple Watch on watchOS 11.

Tap to Cash

tap to cash ios 18
Tap to Cash is a new iOS 18 feature that allows users in the U.S. to send and receive Apple Cash by simply holding two iPhones together.

Tap to Add New Cards to Wallet App

A new Tap to Provision feature on iOS 18 will allow users to add eligible credit or debit cards to the Wallet app by simply tapping their card on the back of their iPhone. Apple says this feature will only be available in select countries.

Apple Pay in Any Desktop Browser

Apple Pay Code Scan Feature 1
iPhone users who update to iOS 18 will be able to use Apple Pay in desktop web browsers beyond Safari, such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and others. The computer running the browser can even be a Windows PC instead of a Mac.

Any website that implements the latest version of Apple Pay will support this new system. When a customer checks out with Apple Pay in a desktop browser other than Safari, a code will appear on the screen that can be scanned in the Camera app on an iPhone running iOS 18 or later, allowing them to complete the purchase on the iPhone.

Apple Pay Adds Credit Card Rewards

Apple Pay rewards and installments feature
Starting with iOS 18, Apple Pay will allow users to redeem rewards and access installment loan offerings from eligible credit and debit cards.

Here are the details from Apple:

  • The ability to redeem rewards will be available beginning in the U.S. with Discover and Synchrony, and across Apple Pay issuers with Fiserv.
  • The ability to access installments from credit and debit cards will roll out starting in Australia with ANZ; in Spain with CaixaBank; in the U.K. with HSBC and Monzo; and in the U.S. with Citi, Synchrony, and issuers with Fiserv.
  • Users in the U.S. will be able to apply for loans directly through Affirm when they check out with Apple Pay.

Apple Card Data in More Budget Apps

Apple Card FinanceKit
Apple has made its FinanceKit API available to all developers, meaning that any finance or budgeting app will be able to display Apple Card, Apple Card Savings, and Apple Cash balance and transaction details with a user's permission.

This feature debuted with iOS 17.4, but it was limited to select apps like Copilot.

Related Roundup: Apple Pay
Tag: Apple Wallet
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Popular Stories

ios 18 button bulge

iOS 18 Adds Pop-Out Bezel Animation When Pressing iPhone Buttons

Tuesday June 11, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
iOS 18 includes a small but interesting change for the buttons on the iPhone, adding more of a visual element when changing volume, activating the Action button, or locking the screen. When you press an iPhone button in iOS 18, the display bezel bulges outward slightly. This feature is available for the volume buttons, Action button and the power button, and it will also likely be used for...
Read Full Article101 comments
iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray

Revealed: iOS 18 Works With These iPhone Models

Monday June 10, 2024 3:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 will be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates. iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and hence also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, but older iPhone models will miss out. Here is the full...
Read Full Article82 comments
Next Gen CarPlay WWDC24 1

Apple Provides Updated Look at Next-Generation CarPlay at WWDC 2024

Monday June 10, 2024 7:11 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a few WWDC 2024 coding sessions related to its upcoming next-generation CarPlay system ahead of its launch later this year. The sessions include lots of updated next-generation CarPlay images, with one revealing new Vehicle, Media, and Climate apps in action for the first time. MacRumors previously discovered evidence of these apps in the iOS 17.4 beta. Next-generation...
Read Full Article83 comments
ios 18 tile summary

Apple Announces iOS 18 With New Customization Features, Redesigned Photos App, and More

Monday June 10, 2024 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 18, the next major update to the operating system for the iPhone, with new customization features, a redesigned Photos app, and more. iOS 18 features new customization tools for the Home Screen. App icons now feature Dark Mode and users can tint them with a color to create a unique look. Apps can also now be placed anywhere on the Home Screen freely. The Control...
Read Full Article176 comments
sequoia

macOS Sequoia and iPadOS 18 Drop Support for These Macs and iPads

Monday June 10, 2024 4:13 pm PDT by
macOS Sequoia is still compatible with several Intel-based Macs, but it does drop support for 2018 and 2019 models of the MacBook Air. macOS Sequoia is compatible with the following Macs, according to Apple: MacBook Pro: 2018 and later MacBook Air: 2020 and later Mac mini: 2018 and later iMac: 2019 and later iMac Pro: 2017 Mac Studio: 2022 and later Mac Pro: 2019 and later The...
Read Full Article74 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2024 in Nine Minutes

Monday June 10, 2024 7:59 pm PDT by
Apple crammed an overwhelming number of new features into its WWDC 2024 keynote event, introducing Apple Intelligence, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. It was hard to keep up with everything that Apple highlighted, so we did a video of all of the new additions you won't want to miss. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've also...
Read Full Article92 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

Massive iPhone Upgrade Coming This Week But These Devices Will Miss Out

Sunday June 9, 2024 1:25 pm PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, with a feature set it is referring to as "Apple Intelligence." However, these new features will not work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced...
Read Full Article246 comments