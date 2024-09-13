iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Shipping Estimates Extending Into October

Apple began accepting pre-orders for all four new iPhone 16 models today, and shipping estimates for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max on Apple's online store in the U.S. are already beginning to slip into October for many configurations.

As of 6:45 a.m. Pacific Time, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max were facing a 2-4 week shipping delay for some configurations on Apple's online store, with delivery estimates stretching as far out as October 14. The lower-end iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus were largely still available for launch-day delivery on Friday, September 20 as of that time.

Inventory will inevitably continue to tighten for both delivery and Apple Store pickup as the day progresses, so order quickly if you are planning to.

iPhone 16 Pro models have several new features, including larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays with thinner bezels, longer battery life, a new Camera Control button for quick access to camera functions, a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, a faster A18 Pro chip, Wi-Fi 7 support, faster 5G, faster charging, and more. Both of the devices support Apple Intelligence, which will begin rolling out with iOS 18.1 in October. Apple Intelligence is also coming to the iPhone 15 Pro models, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus.

