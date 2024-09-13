Here Are The Best Carrier Deals You Can Get When Pre-Ordering iPhone 16 Today

by

Apple has launched pre-orders for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. If you're looking to place a pre-order on one of these models at a cellular carrier, we've rounded up all of the best deals and offers you can find from the major carriers in the United States.

iphone 16 pro models 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AT&T

Starting with AT&T, you can get the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in, and the iPhone 16 Plus for up to $830 off with eligible trade-in. Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available at up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in.

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 16 at AT&T

If you plan on signing up for AT&T Fiber you'll also be eligible to get the iPhone 16 Pro Max at no extra cost. AT&T will also have the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 available for order this Friday, but the carrier hasn't detailed any offers on those devices yet.

Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get the iPhone 16 Pro at no cost, or up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 lineup when trading in any smartphone in any condition. If you choose the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plans you can get $830 off or up to $415 off, respectively.

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 16 at Verizon

If you're switching to Verizon from another carrier and add a new line, you can get an iPhone 16 Pro for $10/month for 36 months on Unlimited Ultimate, or $15/month for 36 months on Unlimited Plus.

In terms of watches, you can get the Apple Watch Series 10 for as low as $6/month for 36 months when you buy select iPhone models. You'll also need to trade in an existing Apple Watch to get this offer.

Visible

Visible has the full lineup of iPhone 16 models available for pre-order, and if you're switching to Visible from another carrier you can take advantage of a new offer. If you join on a new line of service, and purchase an iPhone 16 on the Visible+ plan, you can save up to $360 via monthly service credits.

UP TO $360 OFF
iPhone 16 at Visible

Visible offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $25/month on the Visible plan or $45/month on the Visible+ plan. The Visible+ plan includes everything in the base plan plus smartwatch service, plus a few upgrades to mobile hotspot and international roaming features.

T-Mobile

  • iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: No cost with eligible trade-in
  • iPhone 16 Plus: Up to $830 off with eligible trade-in
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in

T-Mobile's offers are nearly identical to AT&T. You can get the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when you trade in an old device and purchase the new device on an eligible unlimited plan. Otherwise, you can get the iPhone 16 Plus for up to $830 off and the iPhone 16 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off, both with eligible trade-in on unlimited plans.

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 16 at T-Mobile

Additionally, customers can get $200 back for every new line added to a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan (up to four lines). Families can also get four iPhone 16 models at no cost and four new voice lines for $25/line when trading in four eligible devices.

For Apple Watches at T-Mobile, if you buy any new Apple Watch device, you can get $300 off a second model when adding a new watch line to your plan.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Shares Full List of Over 250 New Features and Changes Coming With iOS 18

Wednesday September 11, 2024 7:16 am PDT by
Following its iPhone 16 event on Monday, Apple shared a PDF on its website with a list of all new features and changes coming with iOS 18. The list includes many features that were already announced, including Apple Intelligence, new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, several enhancements to the Messages app, a Passwords app, and more....
Read Full Article66 comments
iphone 16 pro pro max

First iPhone 16 Carrier Deals Include iPhone 16/16 Pro For Free, $1,000 Off iPhone 16 Pro Max

Monday September 9, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
Apple today announced the latest lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders for these devices begin September 13, and if you plan on ordering from a cellular carrier in the United States, there will be plenty of options for discounts from the major carriers. AT&T is offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with...
Read Full Article75 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

Skipping the iPhone 16 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro

Wednesday September 11, 2024 8:20 am PDT by
Will you be skipping the iPhone 16 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 17 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap key new features rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models so far: 24MP front camera for all iPhone 17 models: All four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to Apple supply chain analysts Ming-Chi...
Read Full Article143 comments
iphone 16 lineup colors

Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 13

Monday September 9, 2024 2:09 pm PDT by
With the launch of the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple has discontinued some of its older iPhones. As of today, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been replaced with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone SE remains as Apple's most affordable device, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone...
Read Full Article95 comments
16 pro

Apple Announces iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with Larger Displays, New Camera Control, and More

Monday September 9, 2024 11:13 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Read Full Article412 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware With Support for iOS 18 Features

Tuesday September 10, 2024 11:40 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning and USB-C versions. The firmware has a build number of 7A294, up from 6F8, and it is available for all AirPods Pro 2 users. Apple has been beta testing this update, but it is launching ahead of when iOS 18 becomes available next Monday. There are multiple features that Apple is adding to the...
Read Full Article114 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 13 Minutes

Monday September 9, 2024 6:02 pm PDT by
Apple today held the "It's Glowtime" fall event to debut new iPhone 16 models, a new version of the Apple Watch, new AirPods, and more. It took Apple more than an hour and a half to introduce the new devices, but we've recapped everything in a quick 13 minute video for our readers who want a short but detailed overview of what's new. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article189 comments