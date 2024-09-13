Here Are The Best Carrier Deals You Can Get When Pre-Ordering iPhone 16 Today

Apple has launched pre-orders for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. If you're looking to place a pre-order on one of these models at a cellular carrier, we've rounded up all of the best deals and offers you can find from the major carriers in the United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AT&T

Starting with AT&T, you can get the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with eligible trade-in, and the iPhone 16 Plus for up to $830 off with eligible trade-in. Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available at up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in.

If you plan on signing up for AT&T Fiber you'll also be eligible to get the iPhone 16 Pro Max at no extra cost. AT&T will also have the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 available for order this Friday, but the carrier hasn't detailed any offers on those devices yet.



Verizon

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in on Unlimited Ultimate Plan

New and existing Verizon customers on the Unlimited Ultimate plan can get the iPhone 16 Pro at no cost, or up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 lineup when trading in any smartphone in any condition. If you choose the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plans you can get $830 off or up to $415 off, respectively.

If you're switching to Verizon from another carrier and add a new line, you can get an iPhone 16 Pro for $10/month for 36 months on Unlimited Ultimate, or $15/month for 36 months on Unlimited Plus.

In terms of watches, you can get the Apple Watch Series 10 for as low as $6/month for 36 months when you buy select iPhone models. You'll also need to trade in an existing Apple Watch to get this offer.



Visible

New members can save up to $360 via monthly bill credits when purchasing an iPhone 16

Visible has the full lineup of iPhone 16 models available for pre-order, and if you're switching to Visible from another carrier you can take advantage of a new offer. If you join on a new line of service, and purchase an iPhone 16 on the Visible+ plan, you can save up to $360 via monthly service credits.

Visible offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $25/month on the Visible plan or $45/month on the Visible+ plan. The Visible+ plan includes everything in the base plan plus smartwatch service, plus a few upgrades to mobile hotspot and international roaming features.



T-Mobile

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: No cost with eligible trade-in

iPhone 16 Plus: Up to $830 off with eligible trade-in

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in

T-Mobile's offers are nearly identical to AT&T. You can get the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost when you trade in an old device and purchase the new device on an eligible unlimited plan. Otherwise, you can get the iPhone 16 Plus for up to $830 off and the iPhone 16 Pro Max for up to $1,000 off, both with eligible trade-in on unlimited plans.

Additionally, customers can get $200 back for every new line added to a Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plan (up to four lines). Families can also get four iPhone 16 models at no cost and four new voice lines for $25/line when trading in four eligible devices.

For Apple Watches at T-Mobile, if you buy any new Apple Watch device, you can get $300 off a second model when adding a new watch line to your plan.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.