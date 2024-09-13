Here's What's New in Apple's Updated iCloud Terms and Conditions Taking Effect Next Week
Apple has started notifying users about an upcoming revision to its iCloud Terms and Conditions, which takes effect on Monday, September 16.
We compared the text of the upcoming iCloud Terms and Conditions with the current U.S. version from September 18, 2023 and identified four key changes:
- "Apple ID" references have been changed to "Apple Account" throughout.
- iCloud users must agree to not "engage in any activity that exploits, harms or threatens children in any way, including without limitation producing, sharing, uploading or storing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)."
- A clause was added about statutory rights under Australian consumer law.
- "Effective October 26, 2024, for users in Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Fiji, Laos, Macau, Maldives, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nauru, Nepal, Palau, Papua New Guinea, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Vanuatu, 'Apple' means Apple Services Pte. Ltd., located in Singapore. Prior to October 26, 2024, 'Apple' means Apple Distribution International Ltd. for such users."
The list of changes above is not comprehensive, and this article is not intended to provide any legal advice. Please read Apple's revised iCloud Terms and Conditions in full yourself before deciding if you will agree to them.
September 16 is the same day that Apple will be releasing iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and other software updates.
