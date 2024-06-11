'Apple ID' Renamed to 'Apple Account' Across iOS 18 and Other Updates

Earlier this year, we reported that "Apple ID" would be renamed to "Apple Account," and this change has now been officially announced.



Apple confirmed the change in a press release today, with "Apple Account" branding now used across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11:

With the releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, Apple ID is renamed to Apple Account for a consistent sign-in experience across Apple services and devices, and relies on a user's existing credentials.

There are still some places where Apple ID branding remains for now, such as the Apple ID sign-in page on the web. The transition to "Apple Account" will likely be completed by time iOS 18 and the other software updates are publicly released later this year.

"Apple Account" is certainly a more straightforward name, but "Apple ID" had been used for over two decades and had a lot of sentimental value.