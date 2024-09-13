Apple Store Down Ahead of iPhone 16 Pre-Orders

Apple's online store is down ahead of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro pre-orders, which are expected to be available at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.



"We love that early energy," reads the Apple Store's message when visiting the U.S. website. "Almost ready for you. Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. See you soon." Apple has been doing 5:00 a.m. pre-orders for the last several years instead of the 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time pre-orders that it used to have.

Customers in more than 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S., will be able to pre-order ‌‌iPhone 16‌‌ models when the store comes back online.

The ‌‌iPhone 16‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 16‌‌ Plus will be available in black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, while the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ Max will be available in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium, in 128GB (smaller Pro only), 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The ‌‌‌iPhone 16‌‌‌ is priced starting at $799, while the ‌‌‌iPhone 16‌‌‌ Plus is priced starting at $899. The ‌‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌‌ is priced starting at $999, and the ‌‌‌iPhone 16 Pro‌‌‌ Max is priced starting at $1,199. After pre-orders take place, a launch will follow on Friday, September 20.