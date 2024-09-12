Here's When iPhone 16 Pre-Orders Begin in Every Time Zone

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max are set to begin on Friday, September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the new devices set to become available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously.



We've compiled pre-order times for various countries to help MacRumors readers be among the first to order. This list isn't exhaustive, so please verify the exact time for your specific location.

Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST

- 8:00 p.m. AWST Australia East - 10:00 p.m. AEST

- 10:00 p.m. AEST Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT

- 5:00 a.m. PDT Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT

- 8:00 a.m. EDT China - 8:00 p.m. CST

- 8:00 p.m. CST Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST

- 3:00 p.m. EEST France - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Germany - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT

- 8:00 p.m. HKT Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST

- 1:00 p.m. IST Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST

- 9:00 p.m. JST Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST

New Zealand - midnight NZST next day

- midnight NZST next day Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST

- 1:00 p.m. WEST Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST

- 8:00 a.m. AST Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST

- 3:00 p.m. AST Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT

- 8:00 p.m. SGT South Korea – 9:00 p.m. KST

– 9:00 p.m. KST Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST

- 2:00 p.m. CEST Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST

- 8:00 p.m. CST UAE - 4:00 p.m GST

- 4:00 p.m GST United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST

- 1:00 p.m. BST United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT

- 5:00 a.m. PDT United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT

- 6:00 a.m. MDT United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT

- 7:00 a.m. CDT United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT

- 8:00 a.m. EDT US Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST

U.S. customers can prepare for the iPhone 16 launch using the "Get Ready" pre-order setup. This process allows you to select your iPhone model, confirm your carrier, and enter payment and shipping details in advance.

For those wanting a device on launch day, immediate pre-ordering is recommended. Supply availability is uncertain, and popular models or colors may sell out within minutes or hours.

The iPhone 16 starts at $799, while the iPhone 16 Pro begins at $999, matching the iPhone 15 series pricing when they debuted last September. U.S. carriers are offering various discounts. Apple also provides the iPhone Upgrade Program and trade-in options to reduce costs.

Pre-orders open on September 13. The first iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro orders will be delivered to customers on Friday, September 20.