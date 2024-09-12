Here's When iPhone 16 Pre-Orders Begin in Every Time Zone
Pre-orders for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to begin on Friday, September 13 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the new devices set to become available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously.
We've compiled pre-order times for various countries to help MacRumors readers be among the first to order. This list isn't exhaustive, so please verify the exact time for your specific location.
- Australia West - 8:00 p.m. AWST
- Australia East - 10:00 p.m. AEST
- Austria - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Belgium - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Canada West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- Canada East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- China - 8:00 p.m. CST
- Denmark - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Finland - 3:00 p.m. EEST
- France - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Germany - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Guernsey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Hong Kong - 8:00 p.m. HKT
- Ireland - 1:00 p.m. IST
- Isle of Man - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Italy - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Japan - 9:00 p.m. JST
- Jersey - 1:00 p.m. BST
- Luxembourg - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Netherlands - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- New Zealand - midnight NZST next day
- Norway - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Portugal - 1:00 p.m. WEST
- Puerto Rico - 8:00 a.m. AST
- Saudi Arabia - 3:00 p.m. AST
- Singapore - 8:00 p.m. SGT
- South Korea – 9:00 p.m. KST
- Spain - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Sweden - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Switzerland - 2:00 p.m. CEST
- Taiwan - 8:00 p.m. CST
- UAE - 4:00 p.m GST
- United Kingdom - 1:00 p.m. BST
- United States West - 5:00 a.m. PDT
- United States Mountain - 6:00 a.m. MDT
- United States Central - 7:00 a.m. CDT
- United States East - 8:00 a.m. EDT
- US Virgin Islands - 8:00 a.m. AST
U.S. customers can prepare for the iPhone 16 launch using the "Get Ready" pre-order setup. This process allows you to select your iPhone model, confirm your carrier, and enter payment and shipping details in advance.
For those wanting a device on launch day, immediate pre-ordering is recommended. Supply availability is uncertain, and popular models or colors may sell out within minutes or hours.
The iPhone 16 starts at $799, while the iPhone 16 Pro begins at $999, matching the iPhone 15 series pricing when they debuted last September. U.S. carriers are offering various discounts. Apple also provides the iPhone Upgrade Program and trade-in options to reduce costs.
Pre-orders open on September 13. The first iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro orders will be delivered to customers on Friday, September 20.
