iOS 18 Includes 'Repair Assistant' For Configuring Genuine Apple Replacement Parts

Apple added a "Repair Assistant" feature in iOS 18 that is designed to allow iPhone users to configure replacement parts after a repair. The Repair Assistant works with genuine Apple components, and it makes sure that an ‌iPhone‌ is functional and working as intended if it's been repaired with an Apple part.



A replacement display, for example, can be configured with the Repair Assistant to make sure that True Tone, auto brightness options, and other features are accessible. For the battery, the configuration process ensures Battery Health reporting works properly.

The feature is able to be used to configure parts that were installed prior to ‌iOS 18‌'s release. Users who have had a third-party battery replacement that used an Apple battery, for example, can configure it as a genuine Apple component.

After installing ‌iOS 18‌, if you have a part that is able to be configured, it will show up under Parts and Service in the About section of the Settings app. Users who have not had a repair will not see this section.

Apple says that Repair Assistant is able to be used with ‌iPhone‌ 12 and later models. Batteries, cameras, displays, and more can be configured using the tool.

Repair Assistant was first highlighted by Apple back in April. At the time, Apple said that it would be introduced in the fall, and would provide a way for used genuine Apple parts to be employed for fully functional repairs.

As part of this change, Apple is extending Activation Lock to ‌iPhone‌ parts to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for components.