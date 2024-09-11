iOS 18 Adds New iCloud Mail Features

For iCloud Mail users, there are several features coming in iOS 18 that make email management easier. Apple outlined the new functionality in its recently released iOS 18 features list, which covers more than 250 additions to the operating system update.

iCloud Mail Cleanup

There are new cleanup tools that can be accessed for ‌iCloud‌ Mail from the Mail app, iCloud.com, and ‌iCloud‌ Mail settings.



Manage Old Emails

Time-based rules can be added for removing emails that are no longer needed to save storage. The rules use the Mail categories that will be coming in a later ‌iOS 18‌ update for cleanup actions like automatically deleting or archiving promotional emails that are unread and over a year old.



Unsubscribe and Delete

‌iCloud‌ Mail can help you unsubscribe from senders in bulk, sending future emails from those senders to Trash.

‌iOS 18‌ is set to be released on Monday, September 16, but the ‌iCloud‌ Mail functionality may not be added until a later ‌iOS 18‌ update.