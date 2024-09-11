Apple Shares Full List of Over 250 New Features and Changes Coming With iOS 18

Following its iPhone 16 event on Monday, Apple shared a PDF on its website with a list of all new features and changes coming with iOS 18.



The list includes many features that were already announced, including Apple Intelligence, new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, several enhancements to the Messages app, a Passwords app, and more.

The first Apple Intelligence features won't be available until iOS 18.1, which will be released in October, according to Apple. Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model with device and Siri language set to U.S. English, with support for additional languages to follow over the course of the next year.

The list also includes some smaller features and changes that were lesser known or unannounced until now, such as the following:



CarPlay now supports Spatial Audio in compatible vehicles. This works with Apple Music and select third-party apps.

Spatial Audio is also now supported when using AirPlay to stream audio to a HomePod and select third-party AirPlay-compatible equipment.

You can now add and locally control Wi-Fi-based Matter accessories in the Home app without needing a home hub.

iOS 18 expands Live Voicemail to additional languages and countries, including English (U.K., Australia, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Puerto Rico), Spanish (U.S., Mexico, Spain, Puerto Rico), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin (China, Taiwan, Macao), Cantonese (China, Hong Kong, Macao), and Portuguese (Brazil).

A similar list of all new features is also available for iPadOS 18.

Apple said iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will be widely released to the public on Monday, September 16.