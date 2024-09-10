What's New With the iPhone 16 Displays

Apple updated the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max with larger displays this year, increasing the size. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ has a 6.3-inch display, up from 6.1 inches, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max has a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7 inches.



According to Apple, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models now have the thinnest borders on any Apple product, thanks to a reduction in bezels. Some of the increase in display size comes from the bezels, but the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are a little taller and a tiny bit wider than their predecessors.

iPhone 16 Pro Max - 6.42 inches tall, 3.06 inches wide, 8.25mm thick, 227 grams.

- 6.42 inches tall, 3.06 inches wide, 8.25mm thick, 227 grams. iPhone 15 Pro Max - 6.29 inches tall, 3.02 inches wide, 8.25mm thick, 221 grams.

- 6.29 inches tall, 3.02 inches wide, 8.25mm thick, 221 grams. iPhone 16 Pro - 5.89 inches tall, 2.81 inches wide, 8.5mm thick, 199 grams.

- 5.89 inches tall, 2.81 inches wide, 8.5mm thick, 199 grams. iPhone 16 Pro - 5.77 inches tall, 2.78 inches wide, 8.5mm thick, 187 grams.

Though the size has increased, there are actually few other changes to the display technology. Apple is still using its Super Retina XDR Display with ProMotion for the Pro models, and the brightness and peak brightness haven't changed. All models have 1000 nits max brightness, 1600 nits peak HDR brightness, and 2000 nits peak outdoor brightness.

iPhone 16 Pro - 2622x1206 resolution at 460 ppi

- 2622x1206 resolution at 460 ppi iPhone 15 Pro - 2556x1179 resolution at 460 ppi

- 2556x1179 resolution at 460 ppi iPhone 16 Pro Max - 2868x1220 resolution at 460 ppi

- 2868x1220 resolution at 460 ppi iPhone 15 Pro Max - 2796x1290 resolution at 460 ppi

What is new is a 1 nit minimum brightness. Apple added this to the Apple Watch too, and said on that device that it would allow for a more frequently updated always-on display with a second hand. Some of that same benefit may be available on the iPhone, and it may be one of the reasons why Apple was able to increase battery life.

While the iPhone 16 display also supports 1 nit minimum brightness, it does not have an always-on display or support for ProMotion.

Both models also have a new second-generation Ceramic Shield coating that Apple says is 50% tougher than the prior-generation Ceramic Shield coating used in the iPhone 15 models.