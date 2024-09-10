iPhone 16 Models Get 50% Tougher Ceramic Shield for Display

The iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max feature a new version of the Ceramic Shield, which is the glass and ceramic hybrid material that protects the iPhone's display.



Apple says that its latest-generation Ceramic Shield features its most advanced glass ceramic formulation. It's 50 percent "tougher" than the first-generation ceramic shield, and two times tougher than "glass found in any other smartphone." It's not clear how Apple is defining tougher, but Apple has typically focused more on drop protection than scratch protection when marketing the material.

Apple first started using the Ceramic Shield material in 2020 with the ‌iPhone‌ 12 models, and at the time, Apple said that it was developed in partnership with Corning. Corning makes the Gorilla Glass that Apple competitors like Samsung use, including the new "Gorilla Armor" that Samsung included for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the ceramic infused glass appears to be an Apple exclusive.

Once the ‌iPhone 16‌ models launch, we're sure to see a variety of drop and scratch tests that will provide more insight into the benefits of the second-generation Ceramic Shield. Pre-orders for the new devices start this Friday, and an official launch will follow on September 20.