iPhone 16 Models Get 50% Tougher Ceramic Shield for Display
The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature a new version of the Ceramic Shield, which is the glass and ceramic hybrid material that protects the iPhone's display.
Apple says that its latest-generation Ceramic Shield features its most advanced glass ceramic formulation. It's 50 percent "tougher" than the first-generation ceramic shield, and two times tougher than "glass found in any other smartphone." It's not clear how Apple is defining tougher, but Apple has typically focused more on drop protection than scratch protection when marketing the material.
Apple first started using the Ceramic Shield material in 2020 with the iPhone 12 models, and at the time, Apple said that it was developed in partnership with Corning. Corning makes the Gorilla Glass that Apple competitors like Samsung use, including the new "Gorilla Armor" that Samsung included for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the ceramic infused glass appears to be an Apple exclusive.
Once the iPhone 16 models launch, we're sure to see a variety of drop and scratch tests that will provide more insight into the benefits of the second-generation Ceramic Shield. Pre-orders for the new devices start this Friday, and an official launch will follow on September 20.
Popular Stories
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 20 and will compete in a quickly evolving smartphone market, and with some notable upgrades rumored, the new models could see price changes compared to previous years. Successive iPhone models always come with new features and hardware upgrades, but Apple typically does not increase the retail prices as a result....
Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight. In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the...
macOS Sequoia will be one of the earliest new macOS launches in over a decade, likely releasing within as little as just a week. Internal Apple documentation obtained by MacRumors suggests that macOS 15.0 Sequoia will be officially released to the public by mid-September. The release dates of major macOS updates in recent years are listed below: OS X 10.9 (Mavericks) – October 22,...
Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever." The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10%...