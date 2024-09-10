Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware With Support for iOS 18 Features

Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, including both the Lightning and USB-C versions. The firmware has a build number of 7A294, up from 6F8, and it is available for all ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 users. Apple has been beta testing this update, but it is launching ahead of when iOS 18 becomes available next Monday.



There are multiple features that Apple is adding to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 as part of ‌iOS 18‌, and these features are included in the firmware update.

With head gestures, users can control Siri on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ with a shake or a nod of the head. If you get a phone call, for example, you can shake your head no if you don't want to answer it, or nod to accept the call. ‌Siri‌ interactions can be used for responding to incoming messages, calls, and notifications.

Apple is adding Voice Isolation to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to cut down on loud background sounds to make you easier to hear, and there is a new Personalized Spatial Audio feature specific to gaming. Game developers will be able to incorporate spatial audio into their games for a more immersive audio experience.

Apple doesn't have a way to manually upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air when the AirPods are in a charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac.