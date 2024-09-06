Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE 2 Stock Running Low Ahead of New Models Next Week

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE 2 stock is running low on Apple's online store in the U.S. and some other countries, with various configurations listed as currently unavailable. Some standalone Apple Watch bands are also out of stock.



Apple Watch inventory routinely dwindles ahead of new models launching. At its special event on Monday, Apple is expected to announce Apple Watch Series 10 models with larger displays and a thinner design, an Apple Watch SE 3 that might have a plastic casing, and an Apple Watch Ultra 3 with internal upgrades, including a faster chip.

Apple Watch SE 2 configurations selling out supports the expectation of an Apple Watch SE 3. The current Apple Watch SE was released in 2022.

We'll have full coverage of Apple's event next week, ranging from the iPhone 16 series to all of the rumored new Apple Watch and AirPods models, so be sure to follow along to learn more about all of the devices that are announced.