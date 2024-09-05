Ugreen Launches Qi2 iPhone Chargers With Emoji Faces

Ugreen today announced the launch of several new Apple-specific charging products that have a robot-style design with emoji faces. The Uno series includes a Qi2 charger, a wireless power bank, and a 100W USB-C charger.
According to Ugreen, the chargers were created with "Fast and Fun Charging" for Apple users in mind. Each one has a TFT screen that can display different emoji faces when charging.
The 10,000 mAh Ugreen Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank has a Qi2 wireless charger that can charge a compatible iPhone at up to 15W. There's also a 20W two-way USB-C port for charging, and a foldable metal stand.
The Ugreen Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is also Qi2, and it is able to charge the iPhone at up to 15W and AirPods at up to 5W. It has an upright magnetic charging puck with an adjustable viewing angle. There's also a 5W USB-C charger that an Apple Watch charger can be plugged into for Apple Watch fast charging.
The Ugreen Uno Charger 100W can be used to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to 43 percent in 30 minutes. It has a total of three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port, with power distributed between the different ports when multiple devices are plugged in.
Ugreen is also working on a 30W 10,000 mAh power bank and a 6-in-1 USB-C hub for the Uno series. The products will be available later this year.
