Philips Hue Line Gains New Play HDMI Sync Box 8K

Philips Hue parent company Signify today announced two new products for Hue lighting setups, a new HDMI Sync Box and a new pendant light, as well as new software-based features.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K is a successor to the current Hue Play Sync Box that came out in 2019. It is designed to connect to your TV, serving as an interface between the TV and connected set-top boxes, gaming systems, and more. The Sync Box is able to detect content, matching the color of connected Hue lights to what's on the TV.

HDMI 2.1 support has been a major missing feature on the current Sync Box, but the new model adds HDMI 2.1 for use with the PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and other devices that can take advantage of the standard. It supports resolutions up to 8K and refresh rates up to 60Hz for video content and 120Hz for console gaming.

Up to 10 color-capable Hue lights can be synced to the Sync Box, with what's on the screen determining the color. Brightness and intensity can be controlled in the Philips Hue app.

The Philips Hue Ensis light, a new pendant light, can be purchased in the United States as of today. Available in black or white, it is equipped with two lights that can be controlled individually, and it supports both white shades and color. It offers both a downlight and an upper light for different activities.

Along with the new products, Signify is updating the Philips Hue app with four new effects, Cosmos, Underwater, Enchant, and Sunbeam. These animated effects can be used with select Hue lights. There are also now options for changing brightness, speed, and base color, adding more versatility to effect options.

The Hue app is gaining a Do Not Disturb option, which prevents motion sensors from changing the active scene when motion is detected, and the starting and stopping of mimic presence and timers via Hue switches.

Later this year, the Philips Hue app will support the integration of multiple Bridges, so they will no longer need to be set up and viewed separately. Multiple Bridges will be able to be added to a single home, with a unified view that encompasses all of the products in the home.

Prospective Hue customers will soon be able to use the new AR feature in the app to explore Hue lights before making a purchase. Lights can be viewed in actual spaces, and the app can demo realistic lighting environments to provide insight into how a light will look in real life. This feature is set to lauch in fall 2024.

For non-Apple users, Philips Hue Secure cameras are now compatible with Alexa and Google Home, but not HomeKit. Routines can be set up for arming and disarming the Secure system based on a daily schedule, and there is a new Battery Saver option for Battery Cameras.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K is available from the Philips Hue website and from Best Buy as of today. It is priced at $350. The Philips Hue Ensis can be purchased from the Hue website and it is priced at $480.

