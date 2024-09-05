Belkin Releases New Qi2 Foldable Wireless Chargers

Belkin today introduced a number of new charging accessories, joining companies that are moving forward with the new Qi2 standard.



The $45 BoostCharge Magnetic Foldable Charger has a fold-down stand and supports 15W charging on MagSafe-compatible iPhones. The position is customizable, and an iPhone can be charged in portrait or landscape for StandBy functionality. A second model priced at $70 also includes a second charger for AirPods. The 2-in-1 version is available now, while the standalone model will be launching later this month.

The $99 BoostCharge 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charger has a Qi2 charging pad for the ‌iPhone‌, an Apple Watch Charger, and an AirPods Charger. It can be used as a pad or folded into a stand, and it is available as of today.

Belkin's BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad is priced at $119 for a 2-in-1 model that can charge the ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, or $129 for a version that also includes an AirPods charger. The Qi2 charger for the ‌iPhone‌ can be used as a charging pad or folded into a stand. The Travel Pad is set to launch in autumn 2024.



Belkin also debuted two new BoostCharge Power Banks, including a $40 10K mAh model with integrated USB-C cable and a $90 20K mAh version for laptops. The laptop power bank is available today, while the version with integrated cable is coming in autumn 2024.



The new products that are available now can be purchased from the Belkin website.