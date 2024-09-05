Apple Arcade Adding These New Games in October, Including NBA 2K25

Apple today announced four new games coming to Apple Arcade on October 3, including NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, Food Truck Pup+, Furistas Cat Cafe+, and Smash Hit+. In addition, Balatro+ is coming to the service on September 26.



More details can be found in the Apple Newsroom press release. We have pasted Apple's description of each game coming below.

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV:

Legends are made in NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition as The Neighborhood debuts on mobile. Challenge Game Center friends to one-on-one matchups or other Game Center players in three-on-three contests, unlock side quests, and connect with the league's biggest stars. This fully traversable hoop culture paradise provides Apple Arcade players with a whole new area that combines indoor and outdoor streetball courts and shops, as they grow their careers and hone their skills through competitive play. They'll not only dominate the court — they'll run The Neighborhood. The game also features new MyCAREER and The Association updates, new character customizations, and a revamped Greatest Mode allowing players to relive the career-defining moments of some of their favorite ballers.

Food Truck Pup+ for iPhone and iPad:

Players can cook up a good time with the best doggie chefs around. Work hard to create a yummy global crêpe business from the ground up, and watch it come to life with the game's vibrant pixel graphics. Players can also enjoy designing their own shops, curating stylish outfits, and even hiring other dogs as part-timers to help their businesses blossom in this feel-good game.

Furistas Cat Cafe+ for the iPhone and iPad:

By connecting cute kittens with their ideal caregivers and bringing them joy, players can expand their cat collection. Each cafe is completely customizable from top to bottom, providing the opportunity for players to unleash their creativity and craft spaces that are both hospitable and special. Through each sweet interaction, these lifelike cats will leap off the screen and into players' hearts.

Smash Hit+ for the iPhone and iPad:

With force, focus, and sheer determination, Smash Hit+ takes players on immersive journeys where they move in sync with sound and explore new ways to deploy destructive physics. An unparalleled visual experience is created by the game's 50 unique rooms and 11 graphic styles, inspiring players to dedicate themselves to conquering the challenging obstacles that lie before them.

Balatro+ for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV:

This hypnotically satisfying poker-inspired roguelike deck builder was created by solo developer LocalThunk and published by Playstack. Players combine poker hands with joker cards, each with their own unique abilities, to create varied synergies and builds. The goal is to earn enough chips to beat devious blinds, all while uncovering hidden bonus hands and decks. Reach the boss blind, beat the final ante, and secure victory in Balatro+'s distinctive psychedelic world, all set to a dreamy and retro-futuristic synthwave soundtrack.

Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. The service received its first price increase last year, with U.S. pricing rising from $4.99 to $6.99 per month.