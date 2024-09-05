Anker Launches Latest MagGo Charging Accessories With Qi2

Popular accessory company Anker is launching the latest updates to its MagGo lineup today, showing off a series of five products largely based around Qi2 wireless charging technology that supports magnetic connections and up to 15 watts of charging power, just like Apple's MagSafe standard.

anker maggo sep2024 collage

MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim)

As the name suggests, this is a Qi2 magnetic power bank that sticks onto the back of your iPhone and offers 10,000 mAh of charge. I've been testing this one out for a few days, and the 10K capacity is really handy with my iPhone 15 Pro Max. Most magnetic power banks like this only have 5,000 mAh of capacity, which is generally sufficient to help me get through a busy day but not enough for a full extra charge. The 10K bank offers a full charge for my ‌iPhone‌ with more to spare, so it's great for the longest and most intense days or even an overnight trip where other charging options might not be convenient.

anker maggo slim bank 1
It's unsurprisingly a bit larger than 5K ‌MagSafe‌/Qi2 banks I've used, which is fine on my Pro Max model but could be less comfortable to hold attached to a smaller phone. It's also quite hefty, weighing in at just over 200 grams (7.25 oz). That's almost as heavy as the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max itself, so it definitely makes things feel rather heavy if you're using the phone while charging, but it's great when in a pocket or bag. On the plus side, the power bank is remarkably thin for its capacity at just under 1.5 cm, actually coming in a bit thinner than some of the Anker 5K banks I've used in the past.

anker maggo slim bank 2
The design is an obtrusive matte white plastic on both sides, with one side having ‌MagSafe‌/Qi2 alignment markings and the other having subtle Anker branding. The edges are a matte aluminum, which adds a bit of style. A button on one side activates a series of four LEDs along the bottom edge for a rough gauge of charge level, and there's a USB-C port along that same bottom edge to recharge the power bank. Passthrough charging is supported, so both your phone and the power bank can charge over that single connection.

The MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim) is priced at $74.99 and is available in black and white, with pink and green options coming soon. A USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box.

MagGo Power Bank (10K, 35W, For Apple Watch)

This is a versatile 10,000 mAh power bank that follows a design trend used by several other recent Anker power banks by including a short integrated USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard for the bank. Part of what differentiates this model is the inclusion of an Apple Watch charging puck that folds nearly flat into the body of the power bank or which can be lifted to any angle up to 90 degrees if you prefer to use Nightstand mode for your watch.

anker maggo watch bank 1
In addition to the integrated USB-C cable, there's a second USB-C port for even more charging flexibility, and both the integrated cable and the port support bidirectional charge flow, so either one can be used to charge devices or to recharge the power bank. The 10,000 mAh capacity can easily recharge an ‌iPhone‌ Pro Max and an Apple Watch from empty and still have charge left over, so it's a great travel companion.

anker maggo watch bank 2
Another neat feature that Anker has been incorporating into its accessories recently is a display, which shows not only the exact charge percentage of the power bank but also an estimate of the time remaining to reach full while it's recharging, and even input and output wattage for each connection. Cleverly, the orientation of the display automatically rotates depending on whether you're using the Apple Watch charging puck, providing an optimal viewing angle regardless of how you're using the power bank.

anker maggo watch bank 3
The MagGo Power Bank (10K, 35W, For Apple Watch) is priced at $79.99 and is available in black or white, with pink and green options similarly coming later this year.

MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, Foldable Pad)

This is a compact foldable charging station for ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and AirPods, delivering up to 15 watts to an ‌iPhone‌ via Qi2, and then 5 watts each to a second Qi pad capable of charging compatible AirPods cases and an Apple Watch charging puck. It comes with a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable and a power adapter.

anker maggo foldable pad
The whole thing folds up tightly for travel and the flexible connectors between the charging modules allow you to either lay your Apple Watch flat or prop it up for Nightstand mode. The MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, Foldable Pad) is priced at $89.99 and is available in black or white, with pink and green options coming soon.

MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand)

This is a simple desktop charging stand with Qi2 charging technology to support up to 15 watts. The minimalist design includes a mechanical rotation system for the charging pad assembly, allowing you to easily fine tune your phone angle without needing to adjust your phone's connection to the charger. The pad itself can rotate 360º, while the angle can be adjusted over a range of 70º.

anker maggo charger stand
A 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box, but you'll have to provide your own power adapter. The MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand) is priced at $35.99 and is available in black or white.

MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand (360° Ring Stand, For iPhone)

An updated version of similar previous products from Anker, this ‌iPhone‌ case includes a swing-out ring that serves as a stand for your phone when watching video or participating in video calls, or as a grip. The ring rotates 360º and folds flush into the rear of the case, allowing ‌MagSafe‌/Qi2 accessories to connect to your phone even with the case on. Enhanced 12N magnets in the case provide a strong hold, ensuring your phone stays connected to those accessories through the case.

anker magnetic ring stand
The MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand (360° Ring Stand, For iPhone) is priced at $32.99, with versions currently available for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, and upcoming iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max models.

Note: Anker provided MacRumors with several MagGo accessories for the purposes of this news coverage. No other compensation was received. MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

