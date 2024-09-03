Microsoft's New AI Computers Struggle With Hundreds of Popular PC Games

Microsoft's new Copilot+ PCs that offer super fast performance for AI tasks, all-day battery life, and other perks, struggle when it comes to gaming, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.



The Copilot+ PCs are equipped with Arm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon chips that merge the CPU, GPU, and a Neural Processing Unit. Using an Arm chip means Microsoft's PCs now face the some of the same problems as Apple's Macs, such as an inability to run popular PC games designed for x86 chip architecture. Approximately 15 percent of PC laptop users are gamers, and Microsoft users aren't accustomed to having to deal with incompatibilities.

To get around the Arm issue, Microsoft designed Prism, which is basically the equivalent of Rosetta 2 on Apple Macs. It makes it so x86 apps can run on Arm-based Windows machines, but it turns out it's not working well. In a test of 1,300 PC games, only half of them ran without bugs, glitches, or launch issues.

In some cases, anti-cheating software in games like Fortnite and League of Legends can't be translated to run on Arm, preventing even games without significant graphics requirements from running. There is no quick fix for the problem.

Reviews of the Copilot+ PCs highlighted problems with Prism way back in June. The Verge, for example, said that Premiere Pro was "practically unusable" and that rendering projects in Blender was "terrible." Shadows of the Tomb Raider crashed continually, and other titles like Destiny 2, Starfield, Halo Infinite, and Fall Guys would not launch.

Microsoft told The Wall Street Journal that titles with demanding graphics requirements may not play on Copilot+ PCs, and that while it is aiming to make a "quality gaming experience" on the new devices, players who want a high-performance experience should choose an alternate PC.