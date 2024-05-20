Microsoft Debuts New Copilot+ Windows PCs Designed Around AI
Microsoft today announced the launch of new Windows PCs that have integrated AI hardware, called Copilot+ PCs. According to Microsoft, the Copilot+ PCs are the fastest PCs "ever built" with all-day battery life, chips capable of 40 trillion operations per second, and "access to the most advanced AI models."
The new machines are designed with "AI at the center," introducing experiences that can be run directly on device to cut down on latency and improve privacy.
- Recall - Recall gives the PC a "photographic memory" so users can access anything they've seen or done on their PC. Content can be located using timelines across any website, application, or document, with support for snapshots.
- Cocreator - Text prompts can be used to generate new images using the neural processing units of the computer. Art can be created based on the text input, and there is a creativity slider to choose from a range between more literal to more expressive.
- Restyle Image - Combines image generation and photo editing. Pre-set styles can be used to change the background, foreground, or full image.
- Live Captions - Live Captions support live translations and can turn any audio that passes through the PC into a single, English-language caption experience in real time across all apps. Any live or pre-recorded audio in any app or video platform can be translated from 40 languages into English.
- Quick Settings - In Windows Studio Effects, the Quick Settings option cleans up video with automatic image adjustments for videos calls to mitigate low-light or add filters.
All Copilot+ PCs include a "powerful AI agent" that can be accessed with a single tap on the Copilot key. There is an AI interface that will support the latest models such as OpenAI's GPT-4o.
Microsoft claims that the Copilot+ PCs outperform the 15-inch MacBook Air by up to 58 percent in sustained multithreaded performance, while also offering longer battery life. Microsoft says the battery is able to last for up to 15 hours of web browsing or 22 hours of local video playback, beating the MacBook Air.
The new Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are some of the first Copilot+ PCs, and ASUS, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung have also introduced Copilot+ PCs. The new PCs are available today and are priced starting at $999.
