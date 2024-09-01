Best Apple Labor Day Sales Include Year's Best Prices on iPads, MacBooks, and More

It's Labor Day weekend and a number of retailers have introduced deals that should be advantageous for anyone shopping around for Apple products and related accessories. In this article we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals for Apple devices, also including discounts on charging accessories, headphones, speakers, and more.

AirPods Max

Amazon has the AirPods Max for $399.00 in every color this week, down from $549.00. This is nearly a match of the all-time low price on the headphones, just $5 higher than that Prime Day deal we saw in July.

M3 MacBook Pro

Best Buy and Amazon have introduced major discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro this weekend, offering up to $1,000 off select models. This includes an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members.



14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

10th Gen iPad

We're tracking one of the first notable discounts in weeks on the 10th generation iPad at both Amazon and Best Buy. Prices start at $299.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, and include both cellular devices as well.

9th Gen iPad

Amazon recently introduced a new all-time low price on Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for just $199.00, down from $329.00. This sale beats the previous low price by about $30, and it's available in both colors right now on Amazon.

iPad Mini

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $379.99 this week on Amazon, down from $499.00. This is a match for the record low price on the tablet, and right now we're only tracking it on Amazon.

M2 MacBook Air

If you want a cheaper MacBook model, Best Buy has Apple's 2022 M2 MacBook Air starting at just $799.00 this week. This is a match for the all-time low price on the notebook, and you'll find matching deals at Amazon too.

M3 MacBook Air

For newer models, Amazon has every 15-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale right now, available from $1,049.00 and reaching $250 off.

iPhone 15

AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off iPhone 15 models ahead of the launch of the next generation devices in September. You'll find offers on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus for new and existing AT&T customers.

Accessories

Sonos - Get up to 20% off select devices

Sony - Save on headphones and more

Eufy Security SmartTrack Card - $19.99, down from $29.99

Casely - BOGO everything sitewide with code BOGO-WEEKEND

Hyper - Get 20% off select chargers with code POWERUP20

OWC - Save on computer accessories sitewide

Satechi - Get 25% off sitewide with code SUMMER25

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.