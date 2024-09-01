Best Apple Labor Day Sales Include Year's Best Prices on iPads, MacBooks, and More

by

It's Labor Day weekend and a number of retailers have introduced deals that should be advantageous for anyone shopping around for Apple products and related accessories. In this article we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals for Apple devices, also including discounts on charging accessories, headphones, speakers, and more.

AirPods Max

airpods max blue image

Amazon has the AirPods Max for $399.00 in every color this week, down from $549.00. This is nearly a match of the all-time low price on the headphones, just $5 higher than that Prime Day deal we saw in July.

$150 OFF
AirPods Max for $399.00

M3 MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro blue

Best Buy and Amazon have introduced major discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro this weekend, offering up to $1,000 off select models. This includes an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

10th Gen iPad

ipad 10th gen blue

We're tracking one of the first notable discounts in weeks on the 10th generation iPad at both Amazon and Best Buy. Prices start at $299.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, and include both cellular devices as well.

$50 OFF
iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $299.00

$50 OFF
iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

9th Gen iPad

ipad blue image

Amazon recently introduced a new all-time low price on Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for just $199.00, down from $329.00. This sale beats the previous low price by about $30, and it's available in both colors right now on Amazon.

$130 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.00

iPad Mini

ipad mini blue

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $379.99 this week on Amazon, down from $499.00. This is a match for the record low price on the tablet, and right now we're only tracking it on Amazon.

$119 OFF
iPad mini (64GB Wi-Fi) for $379.99

M2 MacBook Air

macbook air blue

If you want a cheaper MacBook model, Best Buy has Apple's 2022 M2 MacBook Air starting at just $799.00 this week. This is a match for the all-time low price on the notebook, and you'll find matching deals at Amazon too.

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $999.00

M3 MacBook Air

macbook air new blue

For newer models, Amazon has every 15-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale right now, available from $1,049.00 and reaching $250 off.

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,449.00

iPhone 15

iphone 15 blue

AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off iPhone 15 models ahead of the launch of the next generation devices in September. You'll find offers on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus for new and existing AT&T customers.

UP TO $1,000 OFF
iPhone 15 Deals at AT&T

Accessories

  • Sonos - Get up to 20% off select devices
  • Sony - Save on headphones and more
  • Eufy Security SmartTrack Card - $19.99, down from $29.99
  • Casely - BOGO everything sitewide with code BOGO-WEEKEND
  • Hyper - Get 20% off select chargers with code POWERUP20
  • OWC - Save on computer accessories sitewide
  • Satechi - Get 25% off sitewide with code SUMMER25

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

