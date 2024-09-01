Apple Working on Redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad

by

Apple is working on a new low-end Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Apple iPad 10th gen Magic Keyboard Folio Apple Pencil Feature Gold
In the latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple's suppliers are developing a new keyboard for the ‌iPad‌ that is scheduled to launch next year. The accessory is said to be designed for the entry-level ‌iPad‌ or the iPad Air, rather than the iPad Pro. While it will lack an aluminum top case like the new Magic Keyboard for the M4 ‌iPad Pro‌, it may feature a function row. It should be released by the middle of 2025.

Earlier this year, Apple debuted a completely redesigned Magic Keyboard for the ‌iPad Pro‌, featuring an aluminum top case, a function row, and a larger trackpad. Apple continues to sell the previous generation Magic Keyboard for the ‌iPad Air‌, as well as the Magic Keyboard Folio for the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌.

Top Rated Comments

mattopotamus Avatar
mattopotamus
2 minutes ago at 05:44 am
While expensive, the new keyboard is damn good. It really makes the iPad feel like a laptop from a quality standpoint. Now we just need the OS to be a little more sophisticated to match the hardware.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments