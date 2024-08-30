LG to Offer 3-Month Free Trial of Apple TV+ on Select Smart TV Models

LG today announced that it will be offering a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ on select smart TV models from September 9 through November 17.



The offer will be available to new and "qualified" returning subscribers in both the Apple TV app and LG Streaming app in over 90 countries on 2018-2024 models of LG's 4K and 8K smart TVs, including StanbyME and StanbyME Go models.

The offer is part of LG Streaming Week.

Apple TV+ typically offers a free one-week trial, or a one-month trial with an Apple One package.

Apple TV+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $99 per year in the U.S. as an individual subscription. The streaming service provides access to Apple's library of original series and films, including hits such as The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Silo, and Severance.