Beats and Verdy Debut Collectible Bear Figure That Holds Your Beats Pill

Apple's Beats brand is partnering with Japanese graphic artist Verdy for a limited edition collectible art figure that doubles as a holder for the new Beats Pill speaker. The $500 hyper-limited drop includes a matte black Beats Pill and a cream-colored bear named Vear that holds the speaker between its paws.



Beats has a tradition of fun characters associated with the Beats Pill, including ad campaigns and speaker stands for previous models centered around the Beats Pill Characters or "Dudes" in various colors. Apple revived the Dudes for the launch of the updated Beats Pill this year, so the new Vear character fits right into that theme even though it won't be seeing a wide release.

Beats and Verdy also have a history of collaborations, most recently in 2023 for Beats Flex earphones themed around Verdy's Girls Don't Cry brand

The Vear and Beats Pill bundle will be available to order this Friday, August 30, exclusively through Complex, with shipping following in two to three weeks.