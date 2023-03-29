Latest Beats Collaboration Features Beats Flex With Detachable Heart Charm

Apple's Beats by Dre brand is launching a new collaboration with graphic artist Verdy and the Tokyo-based Girls Don't Cry project, featuring custom-designed Beats Flex earphones in a distinctive blue and red theme with a detachable heart charm on the cable.



The collaboration includes an ad campaign featuring model Jasmine Daniels, who appears in a Girls Don't Cry-inspired bedroom listening to Koteri's "Something I Need."

"Im really happy to work on the Beats Flex earphones because it's my wife's favorite style," said Verdy. "We've made a friends-and-family version in the past, so I'm really excited to release this special colorway to the public."

Beats Flex originally launched in late 2020 as the lowest-cost option in the Beats family. An evolution of the previous BeatsX model, the Beats Flex connect to your device wirelessly over Bluetooth, but the individual earbuds are connected by a cable that wraps behind the neck.

Inline modules along the cable house the battery, electronics, and physical controls for the earphones. Standard Beats Flex were originally priced at $49.99, but Apple increased the price to $69.99 in late 2021, likely due to supply chain issues that increased the cost of components. Occasional sales have, however, continued to drop pricing to the $50 range from time to time.



The limited-edition Girls Don't Cry Beats Flex will be available for $69.99 (£69.99 / ¥9800) starting Saturday, April 1, via Girlsdontcryshop.com and Dover Street Market locations in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Verdy will also host a special retail pop-up on April 1 at Rise Above Gallery in Osaka, Japan.