Snapchat Finally Comes to iPad After 13 Years

After 13 years, Snapchat has finally rolled out an update that brings native app support to the iPad.



Snapchat's latest update allows the app to run natively on ‌iPad‌, utilizing the device's full screen for the first time. Until now, ‌iPad‌ users who wanted to use Snapchat had to run the iPhone version of the app, which was not optimized for the larger display, leaving it to run at a lower resolution with large surrounding black borders like other unoptimized apps. Snapchat for ‌iPad‌ app currently only supports portrait mode, meaning users cannot rotate the device to use the app in landscape mode. The update comes more than a decade after Snapchat's initial release on iOS back in 2011.

Snapchat now offers native support for iPad! This means that Snapchat will fill an iPad's full screen, providing you with a larger canvas when capturing Snaps and allowing you to see more friends on the 2nd and 4th tabs.

Earlier this year, Snapchat introduced several AI-powered features, including one called "My AI" that allows users to engage with an AI assistant to create reminders or start countdowns, either in a direct chat or within conversations with friends.

Snapchat continues to be available for free on the App Store and requires iOS 13 or iPadOS 13, or later.