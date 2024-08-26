Apple Shares 'It's Glowtime' Event Placeholder on YouTube

Following this morning's announcement of an upcoming iPhone-centric event that's set to take place on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Apple has added an event placeholder on its YouTube channel.

Apple plans to stream the iPhone event on YouTube, on its website, and through the Apple TV app. There's also an event placeholder on the Apple Events site . For YouTube, users can click on the video placeholder and choose the "Notify me" option to get a notification when the livestream is up.

If YouTube has your location information, the notification and countdown are in local time, so it's a good way to double check when you'll need to tune in to see Apple's announcements. Apple almost always holds events at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, evening in Europe, and early morning in countries in Asia and Australia.

Apple's Events website also has an option to add the event to your calendar for a cross-platform reminder.

For those who are unable to watch, MacRumors will be providing full event coverage on MacRumors.com and the MacRumorsLive Twitter account so you can follow along with the announcements.