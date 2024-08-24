Best Apple Deals of the Week: 9th Gen iPad Hits Record Low $199 Price Alongside the Year's Best Prices on MacBook Pro and Air

This week we tracked a new best-ever price on the 9th generation iPad, alongside low prices on the Apple Studio Display, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and M2 iPad Pro. In terms of third-party deals, Bose this week also began its annual back to school sale with steep discounts on popular audio accessories.

iPad

Take $130 off 9th gen iPad

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The best overall deal of the week is on Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, now available for just $199.00, down from $329.00. This is a huge discount on the previous generation tablet, and a new all-time low price.



Bose

Save on Bose headphones and speakers

Bose

Bose kicked off a back to school sale this week, offering up to 25% off select headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices. During this sale you can get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249.00, down from $349.00.



Apple Studio Display

Take $299 off Apple Studio Display

Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week discounted the Apple Studio Display (standard glass) to $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. You can also find low prices on the VESA mount adapter model and tilt- and height-adjustable stand model on Amazon right now.



MacBook Air

Take up to $250 off M2/M3 MacBook Air

Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon and Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon and Best Buy both have record low discounts across the entire M2 and M3 MacBook Air lineup this week, with as much as $250 off select notebooks. The previous generation M2 models start at just $799.00, while the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is available from $849.00.



MacBook Pro

Take $500 off M3 MacBook Pro

Best Buy and Amazon

Best Buy and Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we tracked a new all-time low price on the 512GB M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, which hit $1,499.00 at Best Buy and Amazon, down from $1,999.00. This beats the previous low price by $100, and is available to all Best Buy shoppers without the need of a membership.



M2 iPad Pro

Take up to $600 off M2 iPad Pro

Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Best Buy introduced steep discounts on the previous generation M2 iPad Pro this week, with up to $600 off select models. The focus this time around is on the larger capacity 1TB and 2TB models, with discounts on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets still available.

