Best Apple Deals of the Week: 9th Gen iPad Hits Record Low $199 Price Alongside the Year's Best Prices on MacBook Pro and Air

by

This week we tracked a new best-ever price on the 9th generation iPad, alongside low prices on the Apple Studio Display, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and M2 iPad Pro. In terms of third-party deals, Bose this week also began its annual back to school sale with steep discounts on popular audio accessories.

iPad

ipad blue green

  • What's the deal? Take $130 off 9th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$130 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.00

The best overall deal of the week is on Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, now available for just $199.00, down from $329.00. This is a huge discount on the previous generation tablet, and a new all-time low price.

Bose

bose blue green

  • What's the deal? Save on Bose headphones and speakers
  • Where can I get it? Bose

25% OFF
Bose Back To School Sale

Bose kicked off a back to school sale this week, offering up to 25% off select headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices. During this sale you can get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249.00, down from $349.00.

Apple Studio Display

studio display blue green

  • What's the deal? Take $299 off Apple Studio Display
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$299 OFF
Standard Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99

Amazon this week discounted the Apple Studio Display (standard glass) to $1,299.99, down from $1,599.00, which is a match of the all-time low price on the monitor. You can also find low prices on the VESA mount adapter model and tilt- and height-adjustable stand model on Amazon right now.

MacBook Air

macbook air blue green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $250 off M2/M3 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon and Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$249 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.99

Amazon and Best Buy both have record low discounts across the entire M2 and M3 MacBook Air lineup this week, with as much as $250 off select notebooks. The previous generation M2 models start at just $799.00, while the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is available from $849.00.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro blue green

  • What's the deal? Take $500 off M3 MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy and Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$500 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB M3 Pro) for $1,499.00

$500 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB M3 Pro) for $1,999.00

This week we tracked a new all-time low price on the 512GB M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, which hit $1,499.00 at Best Buy and Amazon, down from $1,999.00. This beats the previous low price by $100, and is available to all Best Buy shoppers without the need of a membership.

M2 iPad Pro

ipad pro blue green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $600 off M2 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $600 OFF
M2 iPad Pro at Best Buy

Best Buy introduced steep discounts on the previous generation M2 iPad Pro this week, with up to $600 off select models. The focus this time around is on the larger capacity 1TB and 2TB models, with discounts on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets still available.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

