Apple's 512GB 14-Inch MacBook Pro Gets Massive $500 Discount, Priced at $1,499

Today we're tracking a new all-time low price on the 512GB M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, which has hit $1,499.00 at Best Buy and Amazon, down from $1,999.00. This beats the previous low price by $100, and is available to all Best Buy shoppers without the need of a membership.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We're also tracking a few more 14-inch MacBook Pro discounts at both Best Buy and Amazon this week, including both M3 Pro and M3 Max models. You can get the 1TB M3 Pro for $2,099.00 ($300 off) and the 1TB M3 Max for $2,899.00 ($300 off).

In regards to the larger models, you can also find a solid record low price on the 512GB M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro right now. It's available for $1,999.00 at Best Buy and Amazon, down from $2,499.00.

