Amazon Discounts Entire M2/M3 MacBook Air Lineup With Up to $250 Off and All-Time Low Prices

Amazon is back this week with a big sale across the MacBook Air lineup, including both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models. You can find many of the same deals being matched at Best Buy, and you won't need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the discounts this time around.



13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the M2 MacBook Air, Amazon is offering $200 off both models of the 2022 notebook. Prices start at $799.00 for the 256GB M2 MacBook Air in all colors, and increase to $999.00 for the 512GB MacBook Air in Midnight. In regards to the former model, this is a match of the all-time low price for this MacBook Air.

13-Inch M3 MacBook Air

For the newer models, Amazon is taking $250 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with multiple all-time low prices. You can get the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $849.00 in every color, down from $1,099.00. Both 512GB models are on sale as well with best-ever prices.

15-Inch M3 MacBook Air

Finally, Amazon also has the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $249-$250 off every model. These start at $1,049.99 for the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, down from $1,299.00, and again include both 512GB models. Overall, every 15-inch M3 MacBook Air deal from Amazon this week represents all-time low prices on each model, and two of them will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price at checkout.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

