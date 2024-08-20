Amazon Discounts Entire M2/M3 MacBook Air Lineup With Up to $250 Off and All-Time Low Prices

by

Amazon is back this week with a big sale across the MacBook Air lineup, including both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models. You can find many of the same deals being matched at Best Buy, and you won't need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the discounts this time around.

13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

macbook air best buyNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the M2 MacBook Air, Amazon is offering $200 off both models of the 2022 notebook. Prices start at $799.00 for the 256GB M2 MacBook Air in all colors, and increase to $999.00 for the 512GB MacBook Air in Midnight. In regards to the former model, this is a match of the all-time low price for this MacBook Air.

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $999.00

13-Inch M3 MacBook Air

15 inch m3 macbook air

For the newer models, Amazon is taking $250 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with multiple all-time low prices. You can get the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $849.00 in every color, down from $1,099.00. Both 512GB models are on sale as well with best-ever prices.

$250 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,049.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,249.00

15-Inch M3 MacBook Air

Finally, Amazon also has the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $249-$250 off every model. These start at $1,049.99 for the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, down from $1,299.00, and again include both 512GB models. Overall, every 15-inch M3 MacBook Air deal from Amazon this week represents all-time low prices on each model, and two of them will require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price at checkout.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$249 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.99

$249 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,249.99

$250 OFF
15-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,449.00

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

sonny iphone 16 pro colors

All Four iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed in New Image

Friday August 16, 2024 4:14 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple...
Read Full Article286 comments
M4 Mac mini Silver Ortho Cooler

These New Macs Are Coming in 2024

Thursday August 15, 2024 4:34 pm PDT by
It's almost September, but Apple still has multiple new product launches planned for 2024. New iPhone 16 models and Apple Watches are coming in September, and we're also going to get at least three Mac updates with M4 chips this year, according to rumors. Here's what's on the horizon. MacBook Pro Apple plans to refresh both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4 chips. The ...
Read Full Article201 comments
maxresdefault

Five New Features Coming in tvOS 18 This Fall

Friday August 16, 2024 11:06 am PDT by
Alongside iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and the other fall updates, Apple plans to release an updated version of tvOS. Apple TV software updates often don't get much attention because they tend to introduce a limited number of new features, but there are some interesting additions coming this year. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. InSight - InSight is like Amazon...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Less Than One Month Out – Here's Everything We Know

Monday August 19, 2024 5:30 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
Read Full Article261 comments
iphone 16 pro bronze

Bronze-Like iPhone 16 Pro Color Could Be Called 'Desert Titanium'

Monday August 19, 2024 3:11 am PDT by
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
Read Full Article134 comments
airpods school

Apple's AirPods Lineup to Get These Updates in 2024

Friday August 16, 2024 4:52 am PDT by
Apple plans to upgrade its entire AirPods lineup this year in one form or another, with a combination of new model launches and upcoming software updates for existing devices. Whether you're holding out for the next generation of AirPods or AirPods Max, or just want to know what new features are on the way for your current earbuds, keep reading for the full lowdown on what to expect. AirP...
Read Full Article79 comments

Top Rated Comments

JackLeBoul Avatar
JackLeBoul
33 minutes ago at 08:42 am
Is this Apple clearing its stock?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
31 minutes ago at 08:44 am
Those base models are all well and good, but it's nice to finally see some hefty discounts on models with storage and RAM upgrades.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments