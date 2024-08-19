Get the 9th Gen iPad For New Record Low Price of $199

Amazon today has a new all-time low price on Apple's 9th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for just $199.00, down from $329.00. This sale beats the previous low price by about $30, and it's available in both colors right now on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $349.99 on Amazon, down from $479.00. This is another new record low price on the previous generation tablet. If you prefer shopping at Best Buy, you'll also find many of these deals being matched at that retailer this week.

Although these iPads are a few years old at this point, today's new ultra-low prices should make them perfect for anyone looking for a simple and cheap iPad for daily Internet browsing. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.