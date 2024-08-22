macOS Sequoia Slated to Launch in Mid-September Alongside iOS 18

by

macOS Sequoia, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac, is set to launch in mid-September, MacRumors has learned. While Apple's iOS updates are consistently introduced in September, macOS launch dates vary, and new Mac updates have been released in September, October, and November in recent years.

macOS Sequoia Night Feature
This year, Apple plans to release ‌macOS Sequoia‌ around the same time as iOS 18 rather than holding it until October. Introducing both updates at the same time will ensure that cross-platform features are functional and working as intended, such as iPhone Mirroring. A key new feature, ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring allows an ‌iPhone‌ running ‌iOS 18‌ to be controlled using a Mac running ‌macOS Sequoia‌.

Other new features coming to ‌macOS Sequoia‌ include refreshed window tiling capabilities, a dedicated Passwords app, and updates to Safari, Messages, Maps, Notes, and more.

Apple Intelligence features will not be in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ or ‌iOS 18‌ at launch, with Apple instead introducing the functionality in subsequent iOS 18.1 and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 updates. We expect to see those updates released in October.

Apple is in the final stages of beta testing ‌macOS Sequoia‌ and ‌iOS 18‌ ahead of its annual fall iPhone-focused event. If Apple sticks with the timing that it has used for the last several years, the most likely event date is September 10. If that's the event date, new iPhones could launch a week later on September 20. New iOS updates typically come out on the Wednesday before new iPhones launch, so with that timeline, we could see ‌iOS 18‌ and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ on September 18.

There is some wiggle room with dates, though, and Apple could opt to hold the event later in September, which would change the software launch date guesstimate. Apple could announce its ‌iPhone‌ event as soon as next week.

Related Roundup: macOS Sequoia
Related Forum: macOS Sequoia

Popular Stories

apple security banner

Major 'National Public Data' Leak Worse Than Expected With Passwords Stored in Plain Text

Tuesday August 20, 2024 2:42 pm PDT by
Earlier this month, data broker National Public Data (NPD) announced that there had been a major data breach that saw hackers obtain millions of names, email addresses, phone numbers, social security numbers, and mailing addresses stored in its database. NPD is a company that does employee background checks, aggregating public data from numerous sources and selling it. NPD's security was...
Read Full Article95 comments
Apple Event October 2023

Apple's September Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 16

Wednesday August 21, 2024 7:53 am PDT by
Apple will hold its annual iPhone event next month, with some signs pointing to September 10 as the date that the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. But it's worth noting that there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 16. Apple...
Read Full Article106 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Next Month – Here's Everything We Know

Monday August 19, 2024 5:30 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are less than a month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of...
Read Full Article261 comments
iphone 16 pro bronze

Bronze-Like iPhone 16 Pro Color Could Be Called 'Desert Titanium'

Monday August 19, 2024 3:11 am PDT by
The new bronze-like color rumored to be replacing Blue Titanium in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup may be called "Desert Titanium," according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu." Concept render of new iPhone 16 Pro color Bu referenced the name on Sunday in a post on X (Twitter) in which they shared an image of camera lens rings purportedly destined for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro...
Read Full Article139 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Translate

The iPhone 16 Is Getting an Action Button: Here's Everything It Will Do

Wednesday August 21, 2024 5:22 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are widely expected to inherit the Action button first seen on last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. The Action button replaces the traditional Ring/Silent switch – a staple of the iPhone since it launched in 2007. For users unfamiliar with the Action button, here's a rundown of its functions – including some new features that iOS 18 will bring ...
Read Full Article82 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

New iPhone 16 Thermal Design High on Buyers' Wishlist, Survey Suggests

Tuesday August 20, 2024 4:49 am PDT by
A recent survey conducted by SellCell suggests that a significant majority of iPhone users are planning to upgrade to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, with many expressing a preference for a better thermal design to prevent overheating issues. The survey, which polled over 2,000 US-based iPhone owners (1,000 males and 1,000 females), found that 61.9% of respondents plan to purchase an iPhone...
Read Full Article172 comments

Top Rated Comments

cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
46 minutes ago at 03:14 pm
Got a bit of a dilemma here on this one. I can't afford for this to break my workflow. Sonoma broke a fairly large bunch of things I use on a daily basis (mostly third party Unix/Qt/homebrew/R/sbcl stuff). I am turning into a colleague of mine who is still on Monterey and is so afraid to change anything he won't upgrade because we got broken badly on Ventura. Other colleagues have moved to Windows because of this and seem to have less issues.

Fundamentally I don't trust them not to blow up some API somewhere. The Cocoa/Qt crashing nightmare went on for months.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chuckeee Avatar
Chuckeee
57 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
I’m not sure why anyone would be surprised by this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DCstewieG Avatar
DCstewieG
51 minutes ago at 03:10 pm

Does this mean that new M4 MacBook Pro is coming in September?
With the big sale they're having on the current ones, seems likely.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments