macOS Sequoia Slated to Launch in Mid-September Alongside iOS 18

macOS Sequoia, the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac, is set to launch in mid-September, MacRumors has learned. While Apple's iOS updates are consistently introduced in September, macOS launch dates vary, and new Mac updates have been released in September, October, and November in recent years.



This year, Apple plans to release ‌macOS Sequoia‌ around the same time as iOS 18 rather than holding it until October. Introducing both updates at the same time will ensure that cross-platform features are functional and working as intended, such as iPhone Mirroring. A key new feature, ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring allows an ‌iPhone‌ running ‌iOS 18‌ to be controlled using a Mac running ‌macOS Sequoia‌.

Other new features coming to ‌macOS Sequoia‌ include refreshed window tiling capabilities, a dedicated Passwords app, and updates to Safari, Messages, Maps, Notes, and more.

Apple Intelligence features will not be in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ or ‌iOS 18‌ at launch, with Apple instead introducing the functionality in subsequent iOS 18.1 and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 updates. We expect to see those updates released in October.

Apple is in the final stages of beta testing ‌macOS Sequoia‌ and ‌iOS 18‌ ahead of its annual fall iPhone-focused event. If Apple sticks with the timing that it has used for the last several years, the most likely event date is September 10. If that's the event date, new iPhones could launch a week later on September 20. New iOS updates typically come out on the Wednesday before new iPhones launch, so with that timeline, we could see ‌iOS 18‌ and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ on September 18.

There is some wiggle room with dates, though, and Apple could opt to hold the event later in September, which would change the software launch date guesstimate. Apple could announce its ‌iPhone‌ event as soon as next week.