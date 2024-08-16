All Four New iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed in New Image

Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing all four iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including the rose gold or "bronze" unit that replaces Blue Titanium in the existing iPhone 15 Pro models.



The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other leakers.

Dickson's image shows what we can expect, particularly in terms of the rose gold variant, which was recently described by one leaker as having more of a bronze-like hue. Apple did not include a gold option in the iPhone 15 lineup, so a similar variant could see heightened demand.

One rumor suggests that Apple is using an improved process for finishing and coloring titanium, which will result in a glossier look than the brushed aluminum finish of the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models. The glossy finish could look much more like the stainless steel that Apple used in prior years, but it will be more resistant to scratches.

We don't actually know the official color names yet, but Apple may choose to stick with the Titanium colorway branding it used for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models. The next-generation iPhone 16 lineup is due to arrive around mid-September, so we will know for sure soon. Dickson revealed the colors for the standard (non-Pro) ‌iPhone 16‌ models last month. What do you think of the new colors? Let us know in the comments.