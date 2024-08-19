Apple Podcasts Now Available on the Web

Apple today announced the launch of a Podcasts on the web feature, which works in Safari, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox on Macs, PCs, and other devices. Podcasts on the web allows users to search for, browse through, and listen to podcasts with access to the Up Next queue and library when signed in to an Apple Account.



Apple Podcasts on the web works like the ‌Apple Podcasts‌ app, and users can subscribe to and get updates for their favorite shows. Apple has long had a podcasts feature that allowed podcasts to be listened to on the web when embedded in an article, but now there is a dedicated website on devices without a Podcasts app.



You can check out Podcasts on the web by going to Apple's podcasts.apple.com site. Note that if you have the Podcasts app installed on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the website will open the app automatically rather than directing you to the web.

Podcasts on the web comes a month after Apple introduced Apple Maps on the web, which serves as an alternative to Google Maps.