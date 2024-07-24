Apple Maps Now Available on the Web

Apple today announced that it has launched an Apple Maps on the web feature, which is available in a public beta capacity. Apple Maps for the web works in Safari and other web browsers, allowing users to get directions without having to open up the Maps app.



‌Apple Maps‌ on the web works like the ‌Apple Maps‌ app, so users can get driving and walking directions, find places to visit, view ratings and hours, and browse curated Guides. There are also features for ordering food directly from the Maps place card and discovering places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world. Apple says that additional options like Look Around will be introduced in the coming months.

‌Apple Maps‌ on the web will serve as an alternative to Google Maps, which has long been the most popular web-based mapping option. You can check out ‌Apple Maps‌ on the web on Apple's Maps.Apple.com website. Developers are able to link out to Maps on the web in their apps, so users can get driving directions and see location information.

Maps on the web is available in English at the current time, and it works with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, and Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs. Apple plans to add support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms over time.