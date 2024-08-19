Apple Pay to Support U.S. National Park Foundation This Week

Apple today announced it will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made in the U.S. using Apple Pay on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an ‌Apple Store‌, up to a maximum of $1 million.



Apple has supported the National Park Foundation with this annual charitable initiative since 2017. This year, the program runs from today through August 25.

Apple celebrates U.S. national parks every August with special content across Apple Maps, Apple Podcasts, and other apps. In addition, on August 25, Apple Watch users can unlock a special national parks award in the Fitness app by recording a workout of 20 minutes or more with any app that adds workouts to the Health app.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is a national parks enthusiast, commenting "Every time I visit a national park, I'm struck by their extraordinary beauty and incredibly rich history. We're proud to partner with the National Park Foundation to help preserve these natural treasures that inspire so many people. Their important work helps ensure that future generations will be able to experience that same sense of awe, wonder, and reverence for the planet we call home."