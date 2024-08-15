Apple Card Named Best in Customer Satisfaction for Fourth Year

Apple Card has been recognized as the best co-branded credit card for customer satisfaction with no annual fee for the fourth consecutive year by J.D. Power.



As highlighted by Apple in a press release earlier today, this is the fourth year in a row that the ‌Apple Card‌, issued by Goldman Sachs, has earned the top spot in J.D. Power's 2024 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. The study measures overall customer satisfaction by assessing performance across several categories, including Account Management, Customer Service, and New Account Experience.

The ‌Apple Card‌ was first introduced in 2019 and is deeply integrated into the Wallet app on the iPhone, allowing users to track their spending in real time, categorize transactions, and set up payment plans. The ‌Apple Card‌ also offers up to three percent Daily Cash on purchases, which can be used instantly or saved for future expenses. With ‌Apple Card‌ Family, users can share an ‌Apple Card‌ account with other members of their Family Sharing group. The ‌Apple Card‌ also features an integrated a Savings account option, providing users with the ability to automatically deposit their Daily Cash rewards into the account.