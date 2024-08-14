Apple Shares New 'Designed for Every Body' Ad Ahead of 2024 Paralympic Games

Apple today shared a new ad titled "The Relay" focused on athletic accessibility with the tagline "designed for every body."

Apple products are designed for every body. Whether you're a sprinter, wheelchair racer, track cyclist, or swimmer, features like the Workout app on Apple Watch, sleep metrics, and daily exercise goals — along with the ability to record and analyze your performance on iPad and Mac — ensure that all athletes have what they need to train and compete at their best. And innovative accessibility features like Point and Speak on iPhone, for users with low vision, or AssistiveTouch (which helps those with upper-limb difference use Apple Watch one-handed) further equip adaptive athletes with the ability to excel equally.

Shared ahead of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, the ad shows some of the routines, training, and competitions undertaken by disabled athletes across a wide range of sports, assisted by Apple devices. It emphasizes inclusivity and the universality of competitive sport, regardless of one's physical disabilities.

More information can be found on Apple's accessibility website.