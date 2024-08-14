Apple Opening Up iPhone's NFC Chip to Third-Party Developers in iOS 18.1

by

Apple today announced that developers will soon be able to offer NFC transactions in their own apps for the first time – something that is mostly exclusive to Apple Pay at present.

Apple Tap to Pay on iPhone avail UK transaction
Starting with iOS 18.1 later this year, developers will be able to offer in-app contactless transactions, separate from ‌Apple Pay‌ and Apple Wallet, using new APIs. This opens up new possibilities for in-store payments, car keys, closed-loop transit, corporate badges, student IDs, home keys, hotel keys, merchant loyalty and rewards cards, and event tickets, as well as government IDs in the future. The APIs use the Secure Enclave inside the iPhone, a certified chip that stores sensitive information directly on the device itself.

Users will be able to use an app that features these APIs either by opening the app directly or setting it as their default contactless app in Settings to double-click the Side button and initiate the transaction.

Developers will need to request the NFC and Secure Enclave entitlement, enter into a commercial agreement with Apple, and pay the associated fees. Apple says this ensures that only authorized developers who meet certain regulatory and industry requirements and commit to Apple's security and privacy standards can gain access to the APIs.

The NFC and Secure Enclave APIs will be available to developers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the UK, and the U.S. in an upcoming developer seed for iOS 18.1, with more regions to follow.

Tags: NFC, Apple Pay

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Just One Month Out – Here's Everything We Know

Saturday August 10, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are just one month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design...
Read Full Article237 comments
macbook pro bb cyber

Apple's M3 MacBook Pro Gets Up to $1,000 Off In Major New Sales, Starting at $1,299 [Updated]

Sunday August 11, 2024 1:54 pm PDT by
Apple's M3 MacBook Pro is seeing multiple high value discounts on Best Buy and Amazon today, with up to $1,000 off select models. This includes a new all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best...
Read Full Article77 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday August 8, 2024 4:40 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18.1 Beta 2 and iOS 18 Beta 6

Monday August 12, 2024 2:32 pm PDT by
Apple is beta testing iOS 18 and the first update to iOS 18 concurrently, and we got the second betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 today alongside the sixth betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15. Many of the changes in iOS 18.1 are focused on bringing the .1 betas in line with the standard betas, which recently received updates to Photos and Safari, while...
Read Full Article77 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 vs. iOS 18.1: New Features, Release Timing, and More

Friday August 9, 2024 6:30 am PDT by
As a result of the first Apple Intelligence features being delayed, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are currently in beta testing simultaneously. Below, we explain the differences between the two upcoming software updates, including new features and estimated release timing. New Features iOS 18.0 iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos ...
Read Full Article32 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Right Side Feature

The iPhone 16 is Getting a New Button: Here's What It Can Do

Tuesday August 13, 2024 4:01 pm PDT by
Multiple rumors have suggested that the iPhone 16 models are going to have an all-new button that's designed to make it easier to capture photos when the devices are held in landscape mode. Apple calls the button the Capture Button internally, and it is going to be one of the most advanced buttons that's been introduced to date with support for multiple gestures and the ability to respond to ...
Read Full Article149 comments
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

M4 Mac Mini to Become Apple's Smallest Ever Computer With Complete Redesign

Thursday August 8, 2024 8:29 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The new Mac mini will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new Mac mini will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current...
Read Full Article716 comments

Top Rated Comments

Apple$ Avatar
Apple$
47 minutes ago at 08:58 am
A win for consumers! Thank you, EU! (From North America)
I feel it would benefit all of us in the long run. Given it can expand payment options beyond what’s allowed in Apple Pay.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
46 minutes ago at 09:00 am
Thank you EU

They are the only reason things like this keep happening

Credit where it's due
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ApostolisApo Avatar
ApostolisApo
24 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Complicated feelings here: (unless you are a fanboy).

I am satisfied with Apple Pay and I hope that each bank's implementation is as smooth as Apple's own because otherwise this is a setback for us, users. (And that we are not forced to maintain multiple 3rd party wallets)

On the other hand if Apple weren't that dictatorial about NFC, the EU would not be forced to issue such a regulation, so overall I think that this regulation is a necessary evil at worst.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yanksfan114 Avatar
yanksfan114
28 minutes ago at 09:18 am
As much as look forward to different use cases and increased competition over this change, I worry this will fragment Apple Wallet. I'll be so mad if, for example, Amex or LifeTime or any of my other passes don't work in the Wallet app or with Apple Pay anymore because they want me to go into their app to use them. Pros and cons to this but we'll see how it shakes out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
22 minutes ago at 09:23 am
This is great news. Forget about P2P payments - this is big for transit, hotels, students and workers that need to "tap" in for building access.

This only makes iPhone more useful going forward.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
21 minutes ago at 09:24 am

if Apple weren't that dictatorial about NFC, the EU would not be forced to issue such a regulation
Exactly why folks should blame Apple, not the EU (or any other governing body)

Apple's behavior is the root cause of all the regulatory intervention
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments