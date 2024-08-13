Opera One Browser Launches on iOS With Aria AI Integration, Voice Input, Image Generation, and More

Opera has released its artificial intelligence-powered Opera One browser for iOS, following several weeks in beta testing.



The iPhone app mimics the minimalist aesthetic of the company's desktop browser, and "intelligently hides unnecessary elements" to make the browsing experience free from distractions. When scrolling on a page, for example, the browser hides the bottom and the top bar for a full-screen view.

The search bar sits at the bottom of the interface for easier access, provides quick search suggestions while typing, and includes Aria AI assistant integration. There's also a new swipe-to-search gesture that lets users activate the search bar with a simple swipe down, similar to when users search for apps from the ‌iPhone‌'s Home Screen via Spotlight. The placed search bar is the default option, but users can alternatively choose Standard Navigation or Fast Action Button style.

Aria can assist with a wide range of tasks, from web searches to generating text and images, according to Opera. With Voice Input, Aria allows users to speak queries instead of typing them, making it convenient when on the move or in need of hands-free operation. Aria can also create images using Google's Imagen2 model, enabling users to generate visuals simply by providing a prompt.

Additionally, there's a new start page carousel that is designed to keep users informed without cluttering up the interface, integrating news, live scores, and product tips into the wallpaper background. Opera also includes a built-in ad blocker, a free VPN service, and several theme customization options.

Opera One for iOS comes just over a year after its debut on desktop, and can be downloaded from the App Store for free [Direct Link].