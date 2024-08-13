National Parks Apple Watch Activity Challenge Coming on August 25

Apple will host its annual National Parks Apple Watch activity challenge on Saturday, August 25. The event is designed to celebrate national parks across the United States.



Apple Watch owners can earn an Apple Watch activity award by doing a workout that lasts for 20 minutes or more on August 25, 2024.

As with all of the activity challenges, the award will come with animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.



Apple often offers other national parks-themed content in August, including an Apple Pay donation program, Apple TV+ content, Apple Music songs, books, podcasts, and more.